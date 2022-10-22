Pinecrest vs Scotland 17.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Marlon Harris (12) pursues a Scotland ball carrier in the game last week. In the win Friday over Hoke County, Harris and the Pinecrest defense held the Bucks to under 200 yards of total offense.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

A Pinecrest football team with a renewed sense of focus came into practice this week, and the byproduct showed on the field Friday at Hoke County. A focus through a start where the Bucks brought their physicality carried on past the initial adrenaline-fused start that all football teams had.

Scoring 21 points in the second quarter, the Patriots’ focus provided a 35-12 win on the road, with both sides of the ball clicking for much of the night in the win.

Pinecrest vs Scotland 15.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Hunter Neifert (5) catches an over the shoulder pass against Scotland. He had two receiving touchdowns against Hoke County.
interception.jpeg

North Moore defensive back Davon Wall (1) skies for an interception against Graham on the road Friday.
touchdown.jpeg

Senior quarterback Carson Brady (11) rushed for a North Moore touchdown against Graham Friday.

