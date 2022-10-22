A Pinecrest football team with a renewed sense of focus came into practice this week, and the byproduct showed on the field Friday at Hoke County. A focus through a start where the Bucks brought their physicality carried on past the initial adrenaline-fused start that all football teams had.
Scoring 21 points in the second quarter, the Patriots’ focus provided a 35-12 win on the road, with both sides of the ball clicking for much of the night in the win.
“It was a much better and much better execution. Hoke came out ready to play. They were excited in warmups, and our kids knew what we had to do. It was a much cleaner week of practice and focus from those guys,” Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said.
The win secures at least a share of the Sandhills Athletic Conference title for Pinecrest, a first in school history. The top seed for the 4A playoffs out of the conference was secured by Pinecrest with the win, but a shared championship isn’t in its focus.
“It’s going to take what we’ve been doing this season. Just go and work hard all week, come out and play with everything you’ve got,” senior wide receiver Hunter Neifert said. “A team is never not good enough to not do anything. You’ve got to go play your best.”
Pinecrest (7-2, 5-0 Sandhills) adjusted after Hoke County’s (5-5, 3-3 Sandhills) defense clogged the middle for run plays. Bouncing plays outside, drew the Bucks’ linebackers out, enough to free up the offense to post 28 points in the first half.
“We got the ball on the edge working some different things. Hunter was big for us getting a touchdown pass and then throwing a touchdown pass. They just were feeding off each other,” Eddins said.
Senior Brandyn Hackett was part of the offense that stretched Hoke County to the boundary with his running, and he scored on an eight-yard run early in the second quarter to make it a 14-3 ballgame.
Following Hoke County’s second field goal of the first half, Pinecrest scored two touchdowns through quarterback Mason Konen and Neifert on the last two drives of the half.
The first came when Neifert caught a pass on a slant route over the middle and slipped through the defense for a 39-yard score.
The second came in a more untraditional way with four seconds remaining in the first half. A trick play Pinecrest wasn’t able to convert earlier this season, Konen threw the ball to Neifert behind the line of scrimmage. With the Hoke County defense crashing to tackle the senior, he aired out a ball to Ryan Spinali streaking down the sidelines without a defender in sight.
“I just had to make that easy throw. I messed it up last week, and I knew that if I got the ball to Hunter he was going to get it in the end zone,” Konen said. “It got the juices flowing. Everybody got excited, got the fans going. Everybody loved that one.”
The wobbling, arching pass landed in senior’s hands, and his legs took him the rest of the way for a touchdown as the halftime horn sounded, giving Pinecrest a 28-6 lead.
“I told him, ‘Just don’t throw it as far as you can,’” Spinali said to Neifert in the huddle. “I had to catch it out of the air like a punt. It was so high in the air.”
Pinecrest had most of his offensive output in that first half, with two rushing scores and two passing scores.
“We’re just now clicking,” Konen said.
On the other side of the ball, the double pass for a touchdown did just as much to help lift the defense, taking on another one of the state’s top rushers. Much like it did against Bradley Brown from Lee County two weeks ago, the Pinecrest defense limited Ethan Wallace to 108 yards, well below his season average. A touchdown in the fourth quarter with less than three minutes left was his, and Hoke County’s, only touchdown in the game.
“It was all about technique and running to the ball. When we come downhill, we don’t stutter step, we go straight attack. If we don’t get them up high, we try to take them down low,” senior defensive back Marlon Harris said. “We were trying to make (a conference title) happen this year, so we put all of our all into this game. That’s what we do. We just keep putting it all in.”
Hoke County’s offense has several other offensive weapons that Pinecrest seemed to have an answer for. The Bucks finished with 181 yards of total offense.
“Our kids responded. We knew that the name of the game tonight was to tackle (Wallace). We had to get a bunch of hats there,” Eddins said. “Our defense did a great job. Coach (James) Johnson had a great plan and our kids executed it.”
Hoke County came into the game sporting a trend of its offense scoring more frequently in the second half. A three-score lead at the intermission wasn’t comfortable, and the Patriots never got too comfortable knowing its first conference championship was on the line.
“There was a lot of pressure because Hoke is known as a fourth-quarter team. They come in the fourth quarter and put up a lot of points. We all knew our defense was going to come in and keep putting it on. Our defense, it doesn’t matter if the score is 80-0, they’re still going to put it on people. They never let up.”
Out of halftime, the Patriot defense stopped the Bucks in four plays, and the offense struck quickly starting in the opponent's territory. Neifert’s third and final score of the game came on a screen pass from Konen for 33 yards, to go up 35-6
Neifert finished with 60 passing yards and 103 yards receiving. Konen passed for 163 yards on 11 completions.
Sophomore Zymire Spencer led the team with 111 yards rushing, and the team had 247 yards on the ground.
Next week brings Union Pines to Pinecrest for the first time in 12 years for senior night.
“I think they'll be excited to play the next game. It’s a county rival,” Eddins said. “We’ve got 29 seniors that want to go out on top. Our kids will be focused all week long to play that ballgame.”
Focus like that for one more week means history, but Harris wants to see it extend past the rivalry matchup.
“We’ve still got six more weeks,” Harris said. “We can’t underestimate (Union Pines).”
Mustangs Remain Undefeated With Another Shutout
A fourth shutout by the North Moore defense helped secure a 35-0 win over Graham Friday night on the road, but also a share of the Mid-Carolina Conference championship for the Mustangs at the same time.
Limiting the Red Devils (4-5, 3-2 Mid-Carolina) offense in the game, while also forcing two turnovers, the 1A classification’s stingiest defense continued to carry on what has worked for the team this season.
“Our defensive line and linebackers are playing fantastic, just coming up making the right fits and making the right reads and being where they’re supposed to be to create pressure,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “That’s allowing our defensive backs to come in and pick balls and do the things that they do right now. It’s very much a team defensive thing.”
North Moore (9-0, 5-0 Mid-Carolina) rolled with the defense executing the game plan, and built a 21-0 lead at halftime behind a pair of rushing scores from Nathan Rogers in the second quarter, and quarterback Carson Brady scoring a touchdown on the ground in the first period.
Brady scored the first touchdown of the third quarter from five yards out as he and the offensive line kept the pile moving to bowl over Graham.
“It was a fourth-down play and he got stopped at the line of scrimmage, but he was stopped for a second. He kept his feet moving and was able to bounce out to one side and score,” Carrouth said. “It just shows you how tough he is.”
Kolby Ritchie rushed for 111 yards and Jakarey Gillis had 74 yards rushing and the final score of the night. Rogers finished with 60 yards on the ground.
Davon Wall and Adin Shaw had interceptions for the defense in the win.
North Moore hosts Chatham Central Friday with a chance to finish a perfect regular season for the first time in 28 years on the line, as well as the school’s first outright conference title since the 1996 season.
“We’re excited to take on Chatham. It’s always a rivalry where you’ve got to throw out the records and they are going to come in here ready for war, and we are too,” Carrouth said. “A lot of big things are on the line and I couldn’t be more excited to have the kind of opportunities that we’re having.”
