Charlaine Hirst claimed the 2022 national LPGA Professionals Junior Golf Leader of the Year Award, marking the fifth time she’s won.
The award was established in 2012 and is given to an LPGA professional member who excels in teaching and promoting golf for juniors.
Hurst is the sole owner of Charlaine Hirst Golf LLC and has been based at the Country Club of Whispering Pines since 2009. The evolution of her teaching business has occurred from pilot programs, group sessions and is continually growing each year. Her dedication to growing junior golf has filled a need here in Moore County. Her many lessons, specifically her junior lesson offerings, are for the golfer that desires to learn to play golf or just play at a basic level with friends and family. She enjoys getting players comfortable playing on the course, even if their abilities, access or goals do not include playing the game at a higher level. She has also served as a volunteer coach with the First Tee – Sandhills for eight years.
Hirst has also received the 2020 Sandy LaBauve Spirit Award, the most coveted honor bestowed by the LPGA USGA Girls Golf for her continued dedication and passion for empowering girls through golf. In 2007, she was inducted into the Longwood Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2014, she was inducted into the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Player Hall of Fame.
“I love what I do. I love sharing my passion for the game with the next generation of golfers and to be recognized alongside so many other LPGA Professionals doing their part to grow the game is very special,” Hirst said.
Since 2009, Hirst has hosted “Chippers Camps,” a weeklong junior summer program that takes place over eight weeks. Just eight students each week are introduced to the fundamentals of the game and etiquette by “Coach Chip.”
Hirst, a LPGA Class A Instructor, is also the site director for the LPGA USGA Girls Golf/Whispering Pines. This site is an all-female group of 24 dedicated volunteer coaches that add greatly to the success of the program.