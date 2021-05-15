Three days removed from a miraculous ending to punch a ticket to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state title match, the Pinecrest girls soccer team found themselves in a similar spot on Friday.
Against Myers Park at Grimsley High School’s Jamieson Stadium looking to claim the school’s first girls soccer state title, Pinecrest trailed by the same amount of goals with nearly the same amount of time left in the match as the Patriots looked to rekindle that same magic. But the Mustangs’ defense was up to the task.
“We wanted to recreate the same thing. When you go down in a sport, sometimes it’s hard to claw your way back, and have that huge emotional boost,” Pinecrest coach Corey Rice said after the 2-0 loss in the second straight state title appearance for the Patriots.
Trailing by two goals on Tuesday against Hoggard, Pinecrest scored three goals in a matter of three minutes to help lock in the state title berth, with the first goal came in the 69th minute. And Myers Park led 2-0 following a goal by Caileen Almeida in the 70th minute on a screaming free kick from 30 yards out that snuck between the goalkeeper’s hands and the cross bar.
“(Almeida’s) a very good player. We scouted her. She’s put in shots just like that,” Rice said.
Almeida was named the MVP of the title game as Myers Park claimed its first state title after being turned away in the 2018 championship match.
Despite being shut out for the first time this season, Pinecrest (18-1) controlled possession for a significant amount of time on Friday night, including a 20-minute stretch coming out of halftime where a 1-0 Myers Park (18-0-1) lead looked to be threatened. Defensive stops by the Mustangs, including a few stops by goalkeeper Lizzie Sarmiento, deterred offensive runs by the Patriots.
“I honestly felt like we were a better soccer team. Soccer is a frustrating sport, like some other sports, it doesn’t matter if you’re a better team, it matters who scores,” Rice said.
The first Myers Park goal came in an odd sequence in the 18th minute when a pass into the box looked to be corralled by Pinecrest goalkeeper Haley Kallegren, but came out of her grasp and gave Myers Park’s Caroline Pulliam an open goal for an uncontested score.
“We go down in the first half to kind of a goal that shouldn’t have gone in. We felt like it was saveable and wasn’t very threatening, but that’s how it happens sometimes,” Rice said. “I think we came out super strong in the second half and played our possession style of soccer and we just couldn’t put any in the net.”
Much like he saw in the second half against Hoggard on Tuesday after trailing 1-0 at the half, Rice said the Patriots came out playing like a “different” and more improved team.
The loss ended the high school careers for seven seniors on the team, and some of those players had significant roles on the 2019 state runner-up team and the 2018 East regional runner-up team. The seniors graduate with three deep playoff runs and a 2020 season cut short due to COVID-19 to their credit.
The seniors were a driving force on this year’s squad that meshed later in the season, but peaked at the right time. In the match on Friday, senior Lauren Landry played a vital part of the midfield and her energy kept offensive pressure on the Mustangs. Seniors Kate Casey, Monica Etowski and Abigail Kennedy were anchors on defense all season, and limited the Mustangs to a pair of goals in the match.
“It’s a very close team,” Rice said. “Early in the year we were kind of struggling to find the bond between us, and we were trying to do some stuff to bring the team together and forcing it a little. Then all of a sudden it came natural and everybody had each other’s backs. It turned into one of the more special groups we’ve had at Pinecrest.”
While two state runner-up finishes are hard to take in now for the juniors and seniors, Rice said that the adversity faced for this team, and how they respond, will be a defining moment for the players.
On the trip to Greensboro, the Patriots were overwhelmed by support from students and teachers at West Pine Middle, West End Elementary and homemade ice cream and freshly picked strawberries for snacks from Carter's Farms and Ben's Ice Cream on their trek northward on N.C. 211.
“The community came out big for us today,” Rice said. “You remember when you’re that young and somebody that was doing something exceptional came and gave you attention, it was a very cool thing.”
