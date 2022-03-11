When Brandon Farlow and Skip Soderholm retired from the military, the two former Special Forces soldiers had to find a purpose for their lives.
Such is the case for many veterans after they retire.
Farlow started a business in his garage. Nearly a year later, Soderholm joined him after hearing of the business when the pair met playing golf with a mutual friend.
Red Research Group became the purpose the two former soldiers have put their time, energy and resources into a business.
“It’s a way to give back, too. We both are very blessed with where we are in our lives right now,” said Soderholm, the chief operating officer for the company. “Our company’s doing pretty well and it’s a way to give back to the community, and it gives us a purpose as well. When you leave the military, it’s hard to find that sometimes. You work at such a high level, to be able to find that passion and purpose can sometimes be tough.”
The company has worked on Department of Defense contracts in the past, but a new opportunity came along for the business to pursue that was much different than anything a typical contractor would embark on.
Farlow had a background in racing dirt bikes, but hadn’t done that in over 20 years. Both he and Soderholm went with a friend to a dirt bike track and came across a slender 21-year-old professional rider with promise in the sport.
Tyler Stepek had raced in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in 2021, and rose through the ranks to claim his spot among the top motocross riders in the country, finishing 27th in the 450 class.
When the pair first met Stepek, he didn’t give off the impression of a decorated dirt bike rider.
“We were out riding around. I saw Tyler out on the track and he was teaching some kids how to ride,” Soderholm said. “I was out there riding and I’m no good at all. I drove past him and he was like, ‘Yeah. Yeah. Go. Good job,’ and he’s rooting me on and I don’t even know this kid.”
Then Soderholm and Farlow met with Stepek and realized there were a lot of similarities between them and the rider 20 years their junior.
The friend that gave the two veterans a background on Stepek let them know of how the rider got to this point four years into his professional career and how he needed sponsorship going into his first season on the highest level of professional motocross circuit.
“I had no idea. We’re a (Department of Defense) company, and that’s our primary market,” said Farlow, the president and CEO of the company. “Now that all of this has begun, I now have a bike again and we’re making innovative GoPro mounts for bikes that we are about to release on a commercial side. It did kind of springboard into a new revenue market for us.”
Red Research Group now is the primary sponsor on Stepek’s KTM 450 dirt bike, and a new program has been created by the two Special Ops soldiers to train Stepek’s body and his riding ahead of the start of his season in May.
Fall Before The Rise
Stepek’s rise on the track hit a huge bump in 2020: not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one that challenged him physically after a wreck in a race in New Hampshire left him without feeling in his arms and legs. He broke two vertebrae in his neck, and his future as a professional rider was up in the air.
His condition improved after surgeries to strengthen and stabilize his neck restored the feeling in his extremities. Riding a dirt bike has been a lifelong memory like walking, going back to when he first started at 5 years old riding with his dad.
He wasn’t going to let that wreck be the last time he would ride a dirt bike.
“Right when it happened, the first thing in my head was thinking of the things I couldn’t do because I couldn’t feel pretty much anything,” Stepek said. “Once I started getting my feeling back, within the next couple of days, I just wanted to ride again. Once you ride, it’s hard to get away from it. It’s so addicting.”
He came back stronger than before from the near catastrophic injury, and the memories of that day in New Hampshire was an afterthought.
A native of Mount Airy, Maryland, Stepek has goals of winning on the sport’s highest level, now that he has the means to contend anytime he gets on his bike.
“I finally have my own bike, well, three of them now,” Stepek said. “They are getting me performance parts for them, good suspension for the bikes and a great off-the-bike fitness program. I know it’s going to help out a ton.”
Everytime he suits up and rides his bike at local tracks across the region, Stepek turns heads. Motocross experts see what he brings on the track, and it still amazes Soderholm now, just as much as it did to his novice eyes at Tomahawk MX in West Virginia the first time he saw Stepek.
“I said, ‘Hey Tyler, go rip a lap and show him something.’ And Skip got really excited when he saw how fast Tyler can rip around the track,” Farlow said.
With a likable smile and demeanor, Stepek also brings a competitive spirit with him on the track. The aggression he shows when riding is nothing new to Farlow and Soderholm after their military careers.
“To me, that’s one of the reasons I think we did it. He’s kind of an underdog. He had this horrific injury in 2020, he got back on the horse and wouldn’t let it stop him,” Soderholm said. “That’s what I love to see. I have a military background so I think he has a warrior’s heart and that’s how we can help him improve, to give him that warrior drive. He’s a warrior out on the track. Getting him that mindset is really going to help his game.”
Like the employees the company hires, Stepek had to go through a board process with those who work at the company. His charm led to a perfect fit for him to work around the employees at the company.
“It’s very similar to stuff from our military backgrounds as well. It takes a lot to kind of impress us sometimes. He’s actually living in my house for all the physical training, nutrition and everything we’ve got going on for him,” Farlow said. “He’s a standup person and he’s great around the family and great around the kids. You couldn’t ask for a better subject for what we are doing.”
Preparing Like a Professional
Last year, Stepek’s pre-race preparations outside of time spent on the track were limited to mountain biking, and building himself up for each race. The foundation of his preparation was limited. His talent could take him to as far as to making the motocross’ highest level at the Lucas Oil Motocross Championships. To succeed at that level, he had to put more effort into his training.
Stepek will race with the No. 93 bike, which is given based on last year’s finish. Receiving a top 100 number means a rider is among the best in the world, and the top 100 numbers are split across the supercross and motocross circuits.
With the help from Red Research Group, his bikes are maintained in house in the same space Stepek works out with Farlow and Soderholm to better his body.
“As we got more thinking about it and we got to know Tyler more, we started to put together this program,” Farlow said. “Who Skip and I are, and who RRG is, we don’t halfway do anything. We’re putting a lot into it, not only the financial stuff, but the whole mental stuff and training stuff. It’s a whole program. We’ve already got other guys reaching out saying, ‘Hey we want to come do the stuff with you guys too.’”
His talent helped get him to this point, and the workout regimen is where he hopes to take his game to another level against the world’s best motocross riders.
Major changes in his life, from working out daily to moving nearly six hours away have been the changes he expected. But some of the other changes have come with his nutritional habits.
“Last year before the national raceday, I would wake up and eat a Pop-Tart or whatever was easiest to grab and go. I did a little mountain biking before the season last year and raced myself into shape each round. By the end, my fitness was OK. Enough to get in the top 20,” Stepek said. “This year, no Pop-Tarts. They have me on a good program.”
Workouts at area gyms also have helped fuel Stepek’s competitive side, like what Farlow has witnessed firsthand in spin classes at Workhorse Fitness.
“It’s great to come to get in there and have a little competition and do some racing to push each other. He’s 20 years my younger so he’s a little faster than me on the spin bikes too,” Farlow said. “It’s great to see the level of push and desire he gets.”
The gains made through the program are noticeable for Stepek.
“I definitely feel strong and mentally they have my mental side a lot better, like not giving up,” he said. “Some of the workouts can be super hard and cycling with Brandon can be super hard. I’ve learned about not giving up.”
Stepek spent a month in the area living with Farlow and working out daily at Red Research Group when he wasn’t on the road practicing at tracks from Henderson to Raeford.
For his final two months of training ahead, he is training at ClubMX in Chesterfield, South Carolina.
On one of their trips to a Devils Ridge Motocross in Sanford, the same Stepek that Soderholm and Farlow saw the first time they met in West Virginia humbly helped out younger riders who fell off their bikes.
“To me, that was really impressive. Here’s a professional rider. That’s like a professional baseball player helping a little league kid,” Soderholm said. “He took the time to get off his bike, stop his ride and help these kids to get them going. To me, that’s what it’s all about, giving back to the younger generation.”
For Stepek, his selflessness comes from the same feelings he was familiar with when he was a younger rider in that situation.
“I remember when I first started and I was too scared to even go on the track with older, faster people,” he said. “I want to make sure everyone feels comfortable and knows that everyone out there is looking out for each other.”
Much like the same desire Soderholm and Farlow had after retiring from the military, that same passion to help the next generation is prevalent in Stepek as he rises up the ranks early in his motocross career.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.