There’s making sacrifices for your team like missing events and abandoning your social life to practice the sport in your free time, and then there’s the commitment that Sydney Hay made for the Union Pines volleyball team this offseason.
Playing mostly as a defensive specialist with limited times as a hitter before, a turnover at the setter position left a vacancy. She was quick in her decision to help the team this season.
“I love my playing time, but I also love my team, and I knew we lost a lot of our setters last year,” Hay said. “I went up to coach (Felicia Marks) and was like, ‘What do you need from me? What do you need me to do?’ She was like, ‘I really need you to practice setting.’ All summer I went to private lessons, I went to camps and went to workouts really focused on that. I knew that’s what I had to do for my team.”
Her coach witnessed a driven players take the initiative and run with it, with volleyball season still months away.
“There was no question, no hesitation from Sydney,” Marks said. “As soon as we knew we didn’t have a setter, she was in my office the next day.
“Ultimately, I still had to make that decision to put her at the setter spot, but she busted her butt all offseason. Just her dedication to this team and this program is unmatched.”
Through all the camps, training and workouts, the junior developed into the starting setter for the Vikings. After tryouts, freshman Allie Bauer was added to the varsity roster to provide depth to the setter position.
“She’s great,” Hay said. “I love her because she gives me a break from setting.”
For a few service rotations a set, Bauer setting the ball allows Hay to go back to her typical position.
But what exactly does she consider her position?
“Right now I would say setter, but if you asked me what I specialized in, I would definitely say hitter or like a (defensive specialist),” Hay said.
So basically every position on the floor, and she plays like it too. Her digs turn prime opportunities for the opposing team to post a point into offensive options for her team. She provides a much-needed set of hands to block at the net, as well as much-needed attacks at the net.
Because of her specialization on the court, learning how to set has made the other parts of her game better. And in turn, the Vikings have benefited from it.
“I think mostly about my team. I know what I have to do for them. When I’m out serving, I know that this is my time, but I also have to make points for the team,” Hay said. “I need to get great sets so my passers’ pass doesn’t go to waste, and my hitters can make a point for the team. Even when I hit it, I know I need to side out, or make the point or keep the ball or whatever I need to do to keep my team going.”
Just as she seemed to be getting a feel for her new role with the Vikings, a sciatic injury led Hay to the sidelines for four weeks. A handful of matches into the season, the Vikings had to adjust with their Swiss Army knife of a player on the sidelines.
“A felt like I lost some muscle and that’s a big thing that I worked on gaining all summer because I have to have a lot of upper body strength to play the position I do,” Hay said. “(The doctors) told me not to practice or do anything because they didn’t know what part of my back or leg it was coming from. Coming back, it was more of a mental thing. Four weeks doesn’t seem like that long, but in terms of not practicing and not being in a gym environment, that is forever.”
Just because she was out, Hay felt that she didn’t need to be absent from her teammates.
“She didn’t miss a beat. She’s always kind of been a coach on the floor, and she gained even more perspective being out. Especially as a new setter, being able to learn and watch while she was out really helped her mental game,” Marks said. “A positive of her being out is our freshman really had to step up and get an opportunity, which is great with Allie Bauer and pulling up Mylee Scruggs from JV.”
Then came last week’s match against Scotland. Hay was cleared to return to the court, but there was still a foreign feeling when she stepped out with the starters.
“Even in this game, I got nerves. I was nervous with this being my first home game since getting back. It was a rocky start, but I got back in the swing of things. A lot of this is muscle memory and when you don’t play for a month, it gets a little rusty,” Hay said. “I want to be like, ‘Hey, what’s up conference play that I didn’t get to play. This is what you missed.’”
Learning to be a setter has come with reactionary and mental changes to how she plays the sport. As an extension of the coach on the court, the setter is the avenue to which an offense flows through.
“It’s not like every other position. I played back row more than I did even hit. I’ve been playing volleyball in that position since sixth grade, and it’s become just instinct to me,” Hay said. “Going from playing based off instinct to actually having to make decisions that determine the outcome of the play was very challenging.”
But volleyball hasn’t always come easy to Hay. She remembers her humble beginnings in the sport as a middle schooler and has witnessed impressive growth to now being one of the top players in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
“I was really bad at it, but I was athletic so they let me play,” Hay said. “I kept picking up more and more things and playing more through clubs and camps and stuff.”
Hay’s growth in the sport and experience of playing around the rotation hopes to make her an indispensable player at the college level, and still has this year and next year to continue to grow and potentially find a collegiate home. After college she said she could see herself coaching volleyball, and what better way to coach an entire team than after a high school experience of playing in whatever role is needed for the Vikings on the court.
She even has a coach’s mind when she looks back on the development of the team from summer workouts to now in the thick of Sandhills Athletic Conference play.
“We’ve had the most growth in our chemistry. We came in with a lot of new players, players that maybe didn’t get a lot of playing time last year,” Hay said. “And even me now as a new setter, we had to work on our chemistry and work together.”
