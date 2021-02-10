Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.