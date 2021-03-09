Pinecrest wins vs Rolesville High School 04.jpeg

Pinecrest's Bradlee Haskell was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference player of the year this season after averaging 22.8 points per game and helping to Patriots to a second straight conference title.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

After the second straight regular season and tournament titles for the Pinecrest boys basketball team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, the team's leading scorer as well as its coach were honored last week with the postseason awards announced by the conference.

Pinecrest senior Bradlee Haskell was named the Sandhills Athletic Conference player of the year after leading the conference in scoring at 22.8 points per game as a senior for the Patriots. Coach Ben Snyder was awarded coach of the year.

Pinecrest vs Lumberton 18.jpeg

Pinecrest coach Ben Snyder coaches from the sidelines in the Patriots' game against Lumberton in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title game.

En route to claiming the conference title sweep for the second year in a row and another long run in the 4A state playoffs, Pinecrest rallied off a 14-2 record with a 12-game win streak under the direction of Snyder.

Pinecrest wins vs Rolesville High School 02.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Sam Stoltz dribbles against Rolesville in the second round of the state playoffs.

Haskell closes his career as one of the conference’s most dominant players over the last four years. Along with his scoring load, Haskell was also the team’s leading rebounder at 6.4 boards per game and also dished out more than four assists per game.

Pinecrest advances 08.jpeg

Pinecrest's Ian Blue, left, and J.J. Goins, right, double team a Southeast Raleigh player in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

Also honored on the all-conference team were seniors Ian Blue and Sam Stoltz, and junior guard J.J. Goins. Blue’s emergence this season included him averaging 13.9 points per game as one of the most accurate outside shooters from deep at 42 percent. Stoltz averaged 7.1 points per game and nearly four rebounds and three assists per game. Goins averaged 7.3 points per game, and seemed to find another gear during the conference tournament and state playoffs.

Pinecrest girls vs Lumberton 10.jpeg

Pinecrest junior Brittney Sparrow knocks the ball away from two Lumberton players.

Pinecrest’s girls were represented on the Sandhills Athletic Conference all-conference team by juniors Aniyah Jackson, Brittney Sparrow and Emmie Modlin.The trio were a big part of the team that went 10-6 and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.

Pinecrest girls vs Jack Britt 05.jpeg

Pinecrest's Aniya Jackson defends a Jack Britt ball handler this season.

Modlin averaged a double-double of 11.1 points and 11.5 rebounds after coming in a few games into the season after volleyball’s playoff run ended. Sparrow averaged 8.7 points per game and Jackson averaged 8.6 points per game, as well as more than four steals and four assists per game.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Pinecrest girls vs Jack Britt 13.jpeg

Pinecrest's Emmie Modlin goes up for a layup against Jack Britt. 

