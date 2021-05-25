Pinecrest boys vs Lumberton 14.jpg

Pinecrest's Bradlee Haskell (3) takes a contested jumper over Lumberton's Charlie Miller (0) during the Sandhills Athletic Conference game between the teams on this season. Haskell was selected to the NCCA East-West All-Star game in Greensboro this summer.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

After a historic four-year basketball career at Pinecrest, Bradlee Haskell gets one more chance to represent the Patriots on the hardwood at the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro this summer.

Haskell becomes the first Patriot to compete in the basketball all-star game since Adam Wire in 2007.

This year’s game will take place in the Greensboro Coliseum on July 19. The boys game tips off at 8:30 p.m., following the girls game at 6:30 p.m.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference player of the year signed last week to play in college at UNC Pembroke.

Haskell averaged 22.8 points per game as well as more than six rebounds and four assists per game this season. He was also named all-region after being a leading force in the Patriots making it to the 4A East regional final and regional semifinal rounds in his junior and senior seasons, respectively.

Joining Haskell on the East squad from the region are Lumberton’s Matt Locklear and Westover’s D’Marco Dunn, who has signed with UNC.

Pinecrest has had 10 basketball players selected all-time to play in either the boys or girls all-star game, and four coaches have represented Pinecrest in the games as well.

