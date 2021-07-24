Whoever says there’s no defense in all-star games must have forgotten to let Bradlee Haskell know.
The recent Pinecrest graduate played one more time representing his school Monday in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star game at the Greensboro Coliseum, and brought his style of defense with him.
Talking through switches on defense, stepping in the passing lane and pestering the opposing guards in the backcourt, the familiar site for Pinecrest the last four years shined on the court among some of the state’s best seniors.
“Defense is the name of the game. Talking and all that, you’ve got to do that to win,” Haskell said. “That’s the fun part about it, playing defense.
“In between the four lines, you give 110 percent every time in any game you play.”
Haskell shared a game-high three steals in the game with teammate Bennie Brooks. The East team had 12 steals in the 116-92 win, while the West had four.
Getting the start at guard with incoming N.C. State player Terquavion Smith and Lumberton grad Charlie Miller, Haskell helped the first unit run off to a 20-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game.
“Out of the gate, we were hitting. I think we shot 8 for 9 out of our first field-goal attempts,” the future UNC Pembroke player said. “Once we saw one go in, we just kept it rolling with another one and another one.”
Defense wasn’t all that Haskell brought to the game as he finished with 16 points on 3-of-7 shooting from behind the 3-point-line. He also facilitated four assists to his teammates.
“It was fun, extremely fun. It was a little different too,” he said. “I just had to at first get the feel of the game and then it was me getting my teammates involved and having fun with.”
The week provided Haskell with a chance to be teammates with guys who he battled against over his high school career in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, with Lumberton’s Miller and Matt Locklear on the East team and Richmond’s Nygie Stroman.
“I was going at them in practice giving them buckets, but in the game they were on my team,” Haskell said. “It was a great group of guys. We all clicked and got along good and worked the ball around. It helped out as a team on the court.”
Smith won MVP honors in the game with 30 points.
