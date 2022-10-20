FfYjS1RXwAUxKnV.jpeg

Pinehurst resident Kathy Hartwiger holds up the Patty Moore trophy after winning the 24th Carolinas Senior Women’s Amateur Championship in Roaring Gap Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of Carolinas Golf Association

In her very first Carolinas Golf Association event since moving to North Carolina a little over two months ago, Kathy Hartwiger of Pinehurst persevered through tough weather conditions to bring home the hardware at the 24th Carolinas Senior Women’s Amateur Championship hosted at High Meadows Country Club in Roaring Gap Tuesday.

“I don’t know if I ever remember being this cold in a tournament, especially toward the end, so it was a test. More than just golf was testing us. And truthfully, I think the weather being so hard actually helped because I never got ahead of myself. I couldn’t. It was sort of like ‘gloves, hat, coat, then reverse’. So just doing that with the pre-shot routine every time. I think for me, that’s what was key today.”

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days