Pinecrest’s Jayden Dobeck won his 150th match and his 100th pin wrestling in the 170-pound weight class, in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Wednesday at Union Pines High School
Pinecrest’s Jayden Dobeck pinned Union Pines’ Taylor Flewwellin, wrestling in the 170-pound weight class, in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Wednesday at Union Pines.
While Jayden Dobeck couldn’t see everyone in the crowd with the Bob Ward Gym lights turned off for one light over the wrestling mat, he heard, and could certainly feel, the cheers and support from fans of both the Pinecrest and Union Pines wrestling programs acknowledging this recent accomplishment Wednesday night.
“I liked the support from both sides. Even though it’s a rivalry, I liked the support,” Dobeck said. “I feel like a lot of people respect me now. My freshman year I was a little freshman wrestling with seniors, and now everyone knows who I am and they have a lot of respect for me. I have a lot of respect for them also.”
The Pinecrest senior moments earlier made quick work of his opponent from Union Pines, claiming a pin 37 seconds into the 170-pound match. It marked his 150th career victory, with more than 100 of those wins coming in the fashion he claimed during the Sandhills Athletic Conference title match.
“He’s an incredible young man. He’s a quiet, lead by example guy and he doesn’t make a lot of fanfare out here,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “I really appreciate that Union Pines was so gracious to let us do it. They understand the importance of the 150 wins.”
Not only did the fans, competitors and coaches give a nod of respect to the future Appalachian State wrestler, the man who officiated the match made sure to congratulate Dobeck after the match.
“He’s a big time coach, a multiple state champ, David Culbreth, and he understands the importance of it. He went over and shook his hand afterwards,” Curtin said of the former Seventy-First coach, who led the program to four state titles in the 1990s.
Even with a season limited in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions cutting down the number of matches and the elimination of weekend individual tournaments, Dobeck has himself primed to finish among the program’s highest in career wins.
This year his focus is trying to break the program’s win record, but he also took a step back after the rivalry match to realize that his feat is a rarity in the state for wrestlers to reach.
“My goal this year was to break Matt’s (Rowland) career record, but I didn’t know how close I was to it. I knew last week I was at 149,” Dobeck said. “It’s pretty awesome because not a lot of people can say they won 150 matches or have 150 matches.
“I definitely did not think after my freshman year I would make it to 150 wins, so it’s very unexpected. It came out of nowhere.”
The secret to getting there is not so secret, Dobeck said.
“There was a lot of hard work, a lot of hours in the wrestling room and the weight room.”
Dobeck’s wrestling speaks for itself with less than 15 career losses over four seasons. He has gone from the upstart newcomer in the wrestling room, to the guy that the underclassmen look for guidance.
“That’s a milestone that we want other young men and women to look at and go, ‘Can I beat his 150? Can I get there?’” Curtin said. “That’s great for our program, and that says there’s still vitality and excitement in our program. We are bringing in the right guys, and our training methodology is precise and accurate.”
The 2022 160-pound 4A state champion now enters a postseason where he hopes to become the program’s first back-to-back state champion since Dustin Roemer in 2011 and 2012.
“It’s all mental, really. I don’t really like to think about how I could be a two-timer (state champ). I don’t really think like that,” the senior said. “I like to think about the match right now.”