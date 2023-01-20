HSWres-Union Pines v Pinecrest

Pinecrest’s Jayden Dobeck pinned Union Pines’ Taylor Flewwellin, wrestling in the 170-pound weight class, in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Wednesday at Union Pines.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

While Jayden Dobeck couldn’t see everyone in the crowd with the Bob Ward Gym lights turned off for one light over the wrestling mat, he heard, and could certainly feel, the cheers and support from fans of both the Pinecrest and Union Pines wrestling programs acknowledging this recent accomplishment Wednesday night.

“I liked the support from both sides. Even though it’s a rivalry, I liked the support,” Dobeck said. “I feel like a lot of people respect me now. My freshman year I was a little freshman wrestling with seniors, and now everyone knows who I am and they have a lot of respect for me. I have a lot of respect for them also.”

Pinecrest’s Jayden Dobeck won his 150th match and his 100th pin wrestling in the 170-pound weight class, in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Wednesday at Union Pines High School
Pinecrest’s Jayden Dobeck pinned Union Pines’ Taylor Flewwellin, wrestling in the 170-pound weight class, in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Wednesday.

