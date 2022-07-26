2022 Champions Division -- Justin and Jackson Bode.jpeg

Jackson, left, and Justin Bode won the championship division of the 53rd Father-Son Invitational played at the Country Club of North Carolina over the weekend. The Bodes have won the title the two times they have competed in the tournament.

 Contributed

Doug and Drew Hanzel, of Savannah, Georgia, won their record seventh championship Sunday, and past winners swept honors in all three divisions of the 53rd edition of the National Father-Son Invitational at the Country Club of North Carolina.

“In the second round we didn’t have any bogeys and played really well,” said father Doug. “Eight under is outstanding and gave us some cushion. Winning for the seventh time says that our games have aged OK. We are undefeated in the senior division. We team up well. I am steady and Drew throws in a timely birdie or two.”

2022 Senior Division -- Doug and Drew Hanzel.jpeg

Doug and Drew Hanzel won a record seventh title at the Father-Son Invitational over the weekend at CCNC.

