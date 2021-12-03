Crystal Handchen had nearly 40 years of experience coaching cheerleading combined over her careers, and touched more than just the lives of the cheerleaders who brought energy and enthusiasm to games and competed in competition.
Coming to Pinecrest High School after retiring in New Jersey after more than 30 years coaching at Brick Memorial High School, Handchen quickly became connected with the local area up until her death in the spring.
Following his wife’s passing, Rick Handchen looked to make his late wife’s impact continue to be felt at the programs she dedicated a position of her life toward. The Crystal Handchen Memorial Scholarship was his vision and he used a golf tournament to help raise funds for the first scholarships he plans to award to two Pinecrest cheerleading seniors in the spring.
Handchen had golf experience as a high school coach in the Brick area of New Jersey, and now one season under his belt this fall with the Pinecrest girls golf team, but preparing for this was a new endeavor for him.
“I’ve really never run a tournament like this. My experience running tournaments was running high school tournaments for high school aged boys and girls,” Handchen said. “This is a lot of work because you have to go to different businesses to get some kind of donations for door prizes and sponsors to raise more money because if you don’t have a big turnout golfer wise, you have to get money from somewhere.”
The turnout for the inaugural tournament held at Pinewild Country Club brought out 95 golfers and approximately 120 individuals stayed for the dinner after the round.
Handchen said the tournament raised approximately $11,000 after all expenses were paid and another $5,000 in checks to the foundation set up in Crystal Handchen’s memory came from the event.
Handchen was named the North Carolina Cheerleading Coaches Association’s state coach of the year last school year. A year where the program lost Handchen as a coach, but did go on to win the 2021 large varsity non-tumble championship at the NCHSAA Cheerleading Invitational in May. The rings the cheerleaders received for the feat feature the initials “CH” to honor their late coach.
The golf tournament will be held in New Jersey next year as Rick Handchen wants to make this a regular rotation where senior cheerleaders from both Pinecrest and Brick Memorial benefit with scholarship’s in the late coach’s memory.
What he didn’t expect this year was the outpouring of support that came from New Jersey this year.
“I had about 35 people from my hometown come down for the tournament to play in it, which was pretty mind boggling,” he said. “I knew I would get a few, but I didn’t think I would get that many to come here to play in the tournament.
“It was a great event and I’m looking forward to doing it every year. It was for a good cause.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.