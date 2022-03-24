The O’Neal School announces Phillip Hampton will be the next varsity boys basketball coach next season.
Hampton joined The O’Neal School this past winter coaching the JV boys team to their first winning season in the past five years. Hampton brings over 25 years of basketball experience at both the high school and AAU levels. With a focus on relationships and building high performing young men, Hampton has quickly become an integral part of the fabric of O’Neal athletics.
“In the short time coach Hampton has been at O’Neal, he has demonstrated a passion for developing outstanding young men and growing our basketball program,” said James Franklin, O’Neal director of athletics. “Coach Hampton is dedicated and knowledgeable and we are very fortunate to be able to promote him as the varsity boys basketball coach. We look forward to seeing coach Hampton’s teams representing O’Neal in the Hannah Center on Dozier court.”
As a graduate of East Chattanooga Tennessee, Hampton has spent much of his coaching career in Georgia and Tennessee schools. From 2014 to 2016, Hampton served as the varsity boys head coach and assistant athletic director for Providence Christian School in Savannah, Georgia leading the team to their first regional and conference championship in school history. During his time in Georgia and Tennessee, he has also worked with AAU organizations during the off season including the Chattanooga Panthers.
After COVID changed the sports landscape, Hampton found himself transferred to Pinehurst for work and landed at the O’Neal School. In addition to his work with the Falcons, Hampton has also coached with local AAU organizations including the Sandhills Machine and Sandhills Ballers.
“I’m excited at the opportunity to coach the varsity boys program, as we continue to work to reach our goals and help move the program to one of the top in our area,” Hampton said. “I’m honored to have this opportunity and look forward to working hard to provide a high-level student-athlete experience for the young men at O’Neal.”
Hampton replaces Jeff Haarlow, who coached the Falcons to a 15-9 record this past season and an appearance in the state playoffs.