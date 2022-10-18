featured Grunts End Homestand With Victory Staff Report Oct 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Keegan Hunt elevating for an interception for the Grunts this past Saturday. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Father Vincent Capodanno High School 8-man football team beat Hobgood Charter High School, 38-26, at the National Athletic Village in Southern Pines on Saturday.Braeden Hudson had three touchdowns, Jack Brinkmeyer had two and Keegan Hunt added one. On defense, Brinkmeyer also had a season-high ten tackles, while Hunt had a season-high two Interceptions. The Capodanno Grunts had lost earlier in the season to the Hobgood Raiders at Hobgood, 48-7.The Grunts travel to Wilson to take on Community Christian School on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days Calendar Oct 18 Donations clothing household items can food needed Tue, Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18 Field of Honor Tue, Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18 Candidates Forum Tue, Oct 18, 2022