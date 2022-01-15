Playing both sides of the ball on a bare minimum eight-man football roster this fall and practicing basketball in a park in the elements, senior Andrew Marsh doesn’t let the tough circumstances of his first year of interscholastic athletics at Father Vincent Capodanno High School damper his positive, can-do attitude in his first year playing both sports in a team setting.
“I would say it’s brought us together. Practicing in 30-degree weather it’s cold and it’s rough. When you fall on the ground, it’s concrete so it hurts more,” Marsh said of the chilly basketball practices. “It’s a really good time, and I think the teamwork and wanting to win our first game has brought us together.”
The goal for the leadership at Father Vincent Capodanno High School in Vass was to provide students with the same opportunities that students at other schools have. Through trying circumstances at times, the school of a little less than 40 students, located on U.S. 1, has provided the means for their students to field six athletic teams this year.
Marsh hasn’t let one opportunity slip past him midway through his final high school year. After all, he has waited three years for this moment to shine on the athletic fields wearing his school’s name across his chest.
“I want to do everything, everything I can for my last year,” Marsh said. “It was something that I always wanted. Junior year was so-so because it was just basketball, but senior year with football, basketball and track, I want to do all of it.”
The school fielded eight-man football and volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter season and has plans for a track and field team in the spring. After starting with a handful of students in a room above the church office at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in 2017, growth at the school has nearly half of the student body playing sports this winter with 10 girls basketball players and seven on the boys team. A boys basketball team that went and scrimmaged other schools locally was created last year.
This year has been about defying the odds to start an athletic program.
“Everyone said, ‘You could never do a football program. It would take years.’ With 11 boys we played five or six games of eight-man football. It was ironman football with players playing on both sides of the ball,” athletic director Andy Attar said.
“That’s the inspiration behind it because you’re giving kids opportunities to do things that at a larger high school they would’ve never had the opportunity to do.”
Defying the Odds
The basketball teams have faced adversity throughout the season with smaller than normal roster sizes, playing a limited home schedule with contests being hosted at St. John Paul II Catholic Church’s gymnasium, and practicing outside on the blacktop courts at Sandy Ramey Keith Park in Vass to help fine-tune their skills.
Through these challenges, the student-athletes at the school are gaining values that align with the missions the school’s founders wanted when creating the school several years ago.
“One of our missions as a school is to build resilience in students and be able to endure something challenging or difficult so you don’t melt when you have your first challenge as an adult,” board member Jeff Klotz said. “If you go out there and struggle through a bunch of first-year sports experiences, you build resilience. You learn how to dust yourself off and get back up.”
Many players on the Father Capodanno basketball rosters were relative novices to the sport before the season started, and have grown in the sport over the last few months.
“It’s been a huge progression pretty much from nothing. We’ve grown a lot,” girls basketball coach Ray Meigs said. “It’s difficult, but they keep good spirits. It doesn’t really get them down.”
Much like many of the players, Meigs had virtually no basketball experience before this season, but saw the opportunity to coach the team as a way of helping out his community. He was asked by his aunt and board member at the school, Frances Klotz, to coach the team, along with the help of assistant coach Brian Waldo to help get the fledgling program off the ground.
“This is just a way for me to tithe, honestly. This is me giving back,” Meigs said. “I just had a kid five months ago so I have a newborn, I’ve got a wife, I’ve got a lot going on. This is my way of giving back and it’s hard to say ‘No’ to Frances Klotz.”
Jeff and Frances Klotz helped found the school five years ago along with fellow board members Mike Erwin, Devin Capps and Genevieve Erwin.
The number of players that turned out surprised Meigs when practices began, and the ones that have shown up bring their desire and pride with them.
“They have a lot of pride because it’s a small school. It doesn’t really seem to matter where they practice because they are getting kind of used to fighting the odds,” Meigs said. “They’re all dedicated. They all show up. It’s been raining before and we practice outside in the rain.”
Nearly half of the student body has found their way to the hardwood this season on the two basketball teams.
On the boys side, Fred Fusco has seen his small roster he called the “Iron Six” grow by one this season, and has coached up the group with varying degrees of experience in the sport.
“We started with six boys, three of them had a little bit of experience playing before this, and three of them had never touched a basketball until this point,” Fusco said. “Some of the players, I had to teach super fundamentals of how to dribble, how to move and dribble, how to shoot a basketball, much less offensive and defensive plays.”
The addition of junior Ryan Wooten to the team this season brings experience after he played previously at Pinecrest High School, but Marsh said his addition more importantly helps add depth to the bench.
Fusco’s inspiration to coach the team is similar to the motive of Meigs, but he brings a little more experience to the sidelines.
“I played in high school. That’s it really,” Fusco said. “I love the game of basketball and I wanted to help out this school.”
Honoring the Name
The pride that Meigs has seen in his group of girls goes further than just the sport they are playing, but also to the namesake of the school across their jerseys.
Father Vincent Capodanno was a Marine chaplain from Staten Island, New York, in the Vietnam War, where he was killed in action in 1967. Capodanno gave the ultimate sacrifice during a gunfight when he spotted and ran to the aid of Marines pinned down in a machine gun fire. An unarmed Capodanno suffered 27 bullet wounds and died performing Last Rites to those corpsmen on the battlefield in Northern Vietnam.
He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, Purple Heart, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, and the Navy Bronze Cross.
“I think they’re all proud to wear his name, because if you research him, he was quite the man,” Meigs said.
The athletic teams carry on his honor being called the Grunts. Known as the “Grunt Padre” while serving with the Marines, Capodanno had an affinity for spending most of his time living, eating and was entrenched alongside the younger Marines known as “Grunts.”
Work Behind the Scenes
To help the student-athletes train and grow athletically, the school started searching for avenues to help create a weight room on-site, but Attar quickly realized that the timing to start pursuing came when demand was high during a point early in the pandemic where people looked to create at-home gyms.
Craiglists posting and other options were used to help create a weight room of mostly used equipment to accommodate the teams at the school looking to get stronger.
Attar, who works as a part-time volunteer as the school’s athletic director on top of his full-time civilian job on Fort Bragg, has made sure the athletic teams stayed compliant with the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association with the hopes of Father Capodanno High becoming a member school in the future.
Marsh’s newfound love of athletics hopes to plant the seed at the school that will grow for him to come back and experience in a different way in the future.
“It’s a really proud feeling because you’re the first people at the school to start a basketball team. In the future you can look back and say, ‘I established that team and I helped out,’” he said.
“Hopefully one day I can coach and help out in the future.”
Growth at the school is a concern, which has leaders looking at possible options. The only Catholic school in the area, it could quickly outgrow the independent building it is currently located in the shadows of U.S. 1, Jeff Klotz said.
“Part of our goal right now is to find property that we can develop as opposed to staying in the building,” Klotz said. “Our expectation is that the building we are in, if we continue the growth rate we are at, we maybe will have just one year there.”
Much like the first seasons for its teams, the school and the Grunts have one direction to go.
“No way to go but up,” Meigs said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.