Pinehurst’s Riley Grimm had competed in five straight U.S. Kids Golf World Championships, and had relative success, with four top five finishes in the previous trips.
On her final time playing in the Kids Golf World Championships, before moving to the Teens next year, Grimm finally broke through.
Grimm posted three rounds in the 60s, the only player in the field to do that, and was tied with Evyn Cannon of Edmond, Oklahoma, after 54 holes. Grimm won in a playoff for the girls 12-year-old title contested at Pinehurst No. 5.
Starting her tournament 2 over through six holes in the first round, Grimm posted five birdies across the next six holes, and closed with two birdies to offset a back-nine double bogey, to open with a 69.
She trailed Cannon by seven strokes after the first day of play, but quickly jumped near the top of the leaderboard with a bogey-free 67 with five birdies in Friday’s second round.
A strong finish in Saturday’s final round helped Grimm get into a playoff. She was 1 over for the round and 7 under for the championship when she started her back nine, and used five birdies to close out and move into a tie with Cannon.
The finish had Grimm competing in Sunday’s Van Horn Cup. The team event pitted the top finishers from the girls and boys 12-year-old division in a Ryder Cup style competition with two-player teams playing best ball on Pinehurst No. 2. Grimm and her teammate, Aphrodite Deng, posted a round of 63 to win the blue team a point in the 4.5-3.5 win.
Grimm’s previous finishes in the U.S. Kids Golf Championships include a tie for fourth finish in 2021, solo fourth in 2020, a tie for eighth in 2019 and a tie for sixth in 2018.
The win is Grimm’s fourth of this year, with previous victories coming on the Peggy Kirk Bell Tour at the Precision Jr. Girls Championship in July, the Open Championship in May, the Masters in April and the Campbell Classic in February. Through those wins, Grimm is the top-ranked player on the Peggy Kirk Bell Tour’s Futures National Division rankings.