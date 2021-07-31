It was easy to find Pinehurst’s Grimm Girls at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships this past weekend.
With “Grimm Girls Golf” embroidered on the golf bags and a sticker on the family’s golf cart, “...and the balls,” older sister Riley said. “It’s on everything.”
The pair made their second straight appearance together in the World Championships this week, and were two of 11 local competitors across all the age divisions that competed in the three-day championship.
Riley, 11, made her fourth straight appearance and competed on Pinehurst No. 6, while Reagan Lynn, 7, competed at Midland Country Club.
The event brings golfers from all over the United States and the World together for a week in Pinehurst, and also provides a chance to catch up with friends made on the golf course.
“A lot of my friends come down for this,” Riley said. “It’s when I get to see my friends from Texas and Tennessee and different places.”
With the best of the world coming all to the area, Reagan knows what that means for the talent competing.
“You have to focus on more than just the local tour,” Reagan said.
The Grimms moved to Pinehurst two years ago on somewhat of a whim. Making several trips to the Sandhills for U.S. Kids Golf, Peggy Kirk Bell Tour and other events, parents Pride and Elissa, looked into the move that came dependent on Elisssa, a nurse, getting a job in the area. A job offer and a fast and furious move later moved the family into the epicenter of golf in the region.
“We live close to here and we practice here mostly,” Pride said of Pinehurst No. 6.
No. 6 is one of the Grimm Girls’ favorite courses in Pinehurst, as it follows a trend with their other favorites.
“They like the even ones,” Pride said. “(Nos.) 2, 4, 6, 8.”
The World Championships provide the family to serve as a host of sorts leading up to the championship, with friends they have met all over through kids golf wanting to come to the area and play practice rounds on the courses before the event, Pride said.
Golf has been a common source of bonding for the Grimm family in recent years. Originally starting with Pride playing it, the love of the game trickled down to Riley at a young age, and Reagan followed.
“For our family, it means something we all can do together. It’s teaching our kids a lot of life lessons,” Elissa said. “It let’s them learn that one bad hole doesn’t determine you and one good hole doesn’t either.”
Elissa caddied for Reagan for her three rounds out at Midland, and stayed positive and upbeat with her 7-year-old; even when there were times of frustration.
“It’s great family time,” Elissa said. “We get to be there together and cheering your kid on and teaching them those life lessons hopefully.”
Along with emotional support, Elissa’s caddying duties for Reagan also include the usual assignments.
“She catches the ball marker and gives me the clubs,” Reagan said.
Riley's experience with golf came at a young age when Pride would take her in a baby carrier out for his golfing trips. As Riley grew older, so did her exposure to the game.
“I would hit a few putts,” Riley said. “I started by hitting the balls into the water.”
“And then she had to stop it when she started saying, ‘Good shot,’ when people hit it in the water,” Reagan replied.
“Because they would clap for me when I hit it in the water,” Riley added.
Seeing junior golf on TV like Drive, Chip and Putt championships and the Netflix documentary “The Short Game” fueled Riley’s passion.
“I watched it when I started playing tournaments and I was like, ‘I want to get there,’ and then I did eventually get there,” Riley said.
Now with both in the field for the World Championships, that meant one thing.
“It’s two chances to win,” Reagan said.
The pair are regular training partners out at Pinehurst No. 6, which gave Riley a sense of comfort taking on the other top 11-year-old girls in the world this weekend for the championship.
As far as goals, both have set individual marks for their weekend at the World Championships.
“I want to make a hole-in-one,” Reagan said, hoping to catch up to Riley’s tally of two aces.
With aspirations of being a professional golfer one day, Riley’s expectations for the tournament sounded the part.
“Hopefully I can shoot under par and play as well as I can with the swing I have,” Riley said. “Make a few birdies and minimize bogeys.”
The Grimm Girls Golf brand also includes a video blog that bears the name. Videos include highlights from tournaments and other videos documenting experiences when they spend time with their friends on and off the golf course.
“They love to goof around with their friends and that’s a part of their homeschool,” Elissa said. “Riley gets to video edit and do things like that.”
And much like their love for golf, the video blog came from some inspiration from Pride.
“My dad just had the idea, ‘Hey, what if we made a bunch of YouTube videos?’ That could be really good.’” Riley said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.