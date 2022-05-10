Making it to the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team boys tennis state championships for the second time in coach Gail Deese’ tenure at Pinecrest marked the end of a historic season for the Pinecrest boys tennis team Monday.
Taking on Green Hope at home, Pinecrest lost 5-1 after the deciding point was won in singles action.
“To play in the third round of dual team, I’m just very proud of them,” Pinecrest coach Gail Deese said. “I’ve just got to try to get them not to be so intimidated when you say Green Hope and they freak out. I told them that we are just as good and just as steady.”
The loss ended the season for the seniors on the team, four of whom played their final high school match on their home court.
“To have these guys for four years and to see them grow like they have, and then to see them come together like they have as seniors because I have never had that many in the top six before means a lot,” Deese said. “They have turned around and wanted to improve their game and get better so they can be in the top six and play to represent our school.”
Ryan Grafenberg lost 6-0, 6-0 to Brij Bhatt in No. 3 singles, Ethan Spain lost 7-5, 6-0 to Adyan Sabir in No. 4 singles, Garrett Kane lost 6-2, 6-2 to Max Cheng in No. 5 singles and Joe Ledford lost 6-4, 6-1 to Adi Sabir in No. 6 singles.
Junior Marshall Landry won in No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2 over Naresh Bharathy for the lone win for the Patriots.
“I’ve been with some of these kids since my freshman year and they always joke around me and it’s a lot of fun,” Landry said. “It’s fun to grow together and watch them get better and help me get better. That’s really cool and that this run was fun because this team is not filled with a bunch of people who play all year and train all year. It’s just a bunch of good guys who try to come out here and try to do their best for their school.”
In No. 2 singles, freshman Kenana Van Soyoc lost 6-3, 6-4 and battled off three match points against Vivek Indlamuri.
“I think they gave 100 percent all around. They wanted it just as much as we all did,” Deese said. “It makes a difference when you don’t get the amount of play that they get to play like they do three times a week.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.