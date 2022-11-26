Very few physical abilities come naturally to humans. Animals have the ability to walk just a few minutes after birth, but humans have to work to be able to crawl and then walk and run.
Grant Larsen’s parents swear that swimming came without much training for their son, however.
“When he first started swimming at FirstHealth for summer league, we were just trying something new out. We were like, ‘Wow. He’s got a very nice backstroke.’ He just looked very natural,” mother Heather Larsen said. “It just seemed like it kind of chose Grant, really.”
At 9, Grant started swimming competitively at FirstHealth, but his first experience swimming laps happened before that.
“He would ask if he could come with me to FirstHealth. He was pretty young so he wanted to jump in the pool and splash around,” father Myles Larsen said. “I said, ‘If you’re going to come to the pool with Dad, we’re going to teach you how to swim.’ He started progressing and it was definitely really natural.”
Grant remembers those days of swimming a lap or two in the pool. The distance was 50 meters and his energy was nearly expended through what is now a relatively short distance to the lanky 13-year-old.
“I remember when I used to go and swim laps, the first two or three laps I would be exhausted. Now every practice I’m swimming up to 4,000 to 5,000 yards,” Grant said.
Grant in the last four years has developed from a novice in the pool, using what seems like a natural ability to progress up to one of the nation’s top junior swimmers. Swimming with the O’Neal Pelagics swim club now, the Pinehurst resident was recently named the N.C. male swimmer of the year for the 11-12 age group, and his quick times in the pool have him as the third-fastest 50-meter freestyle swimmer in his age group in the country.
“It was definitely a shock because I see all those other guys and they are really good,” Grant said of the statewide award. “It didn’t cross my mind that it could happen, but it did. Now that it did, I’ve got to keep that title. That’s another thing I’m working for now.”
Swimming wasn’t the first sports choice for Grant. It took a few tries at some team “land sports” to realize his true calling.
“It’s been better for me than other sports. I’ve found more of a passion for that than any land sport I’ve done, and I did a lot of land sports when I was younger,” Grant said. “I did basketball, soccer, lacrosse — I did not like lacrosse — I did baseball, but I dug in the dirt a lot.
“We never saw anything getting me into swimming. We just saw it and we just did it.”
Grant is an athletic looking middle-schooler, standing at 6-foot-3. Just like basketball, height is an advantage in the pool, pointing out that some of the top sprint distance swimmers are taller.
He towers over some of his competitors when stepping to the starting blocks, which is part of the sport he has learned to perfect.
“I’ve heard and I’ve learned that when you go up to the block that you want to look as intimidating as possible,” Grant said. “It’s an edge. I’ve definitely noticed that a lot of the people that I go up against are a little bit smaller than I am. Now I’ve seen a lot taller people, but that’s going to happen when I’m competing.”
Unlike many team sports, there’s a more individual aspect when it comes to swimming. Grant is part of a team and works to help his team the best he can, but he likes knowing he can control his own destiny when it comes to jumping into the pool and speeding down the lanes.
But similarly to every sport, Grant has the same aspirations every time he starts an event or race.
“I just like winning. Whenever I have the opportunity to win, I go for it,” Grant said. “When it comes to goals, I used to set them really unrealistically, but what that did for me was it drove me to get as far as I could toward them.”
That drive leads to his training early in the morning when he’s in the pool before 6 a.m. most days for more than 5,000 meters in the pool, and then a second workout after school in the pool, with twice weekly strength training.
“He’s very driven and self motivated, which is a big help in an individual sport. I think that has helped to propel him to the level he’s achieved thus far,” Myles said.
“We’re definitely busy all the time,” Grant said. “Every practice I try to do more and extra to stay ahead.”
The accomplishment that Grant has claimed as the top swimmer in his age group carries a little extra weight knowing that North Carolina is one of the best states for producing national level talent in the pool.
“North Carolina consistently puts out great swimmers. With Grant succeeding the way he has, and he’s not on one of the best programs in the state, but yet he’s had the same type of success at his age,” Myles said.
The talent level adds to the growth of swimmers across the state at every meet. Grant hopes that one day that his statewide level competition will soon grow to a larger scale.
“I’m looking at when I’m 15 I want to be in the Olympic trials for the 50 and the 100 free(style). I’d have to work down my times a little bit, but that’s within reach,” Grant said.
He has his personal record times for each discipline down by heart and has the times to earn an invite to the Olympic trials posted in his bedroom as a daily reminder. Even past that, Grant wants to swim competitively in college.
“It’s something I want to do for my whole life,” Grant said.
