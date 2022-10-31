HSVB-Union Pines v Pinecrest

Pinecrest head coach Brandon Blackburn watches the action during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest this season. The first-year coach was named the conference coach of the year.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Coaching the undefeated conference champions that won all 42 sets against Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents this season helped first-year Pinecrest volleyball coach Brandon Blackburn claim coach of the year honors, the league announced with the all-conference team announcement over the weekend.

HSVB-Union Pines v Southern Lee

Union Pines Vikings libero Brisi Gonzalez (1) returns a serve during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee this season. Gonzalez was named the player of the year in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Moore County swept the conference individual awards, and Union Pines senior libero Brisi Gonzalez won player of the year, after finishing with the most digs in the conference this season.

Pinecrest Volleyball 06.jpeg

Pinecrest's Caroline Bradford steps in for a dig in front of teammate Lainey Mullins during the second round of the state playoffs last week.
HSVB-Union Pines v Southern Lee

Union Pines Vikings middle hitter Devyn Craven (9) passes the ball during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee this season. Teammate Alison DeMasi (2) watches on.

