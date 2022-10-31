Pinecrest head coach Brandon Blackburn watches the action during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest this season. The first-year coach was named the conference coach of the year.
Union Pines Vikings libero Brisi Gonzalez (1) returns a serve during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee this season. Gonzalez was named the player of the year in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
Coaching the undefeated conference champions that won all 42 sets against Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents this season helped first-year Pinecrest volleyball coach Brandon Blackburn claim coach of the year honors, the league announced with the all-conference team announcement over the weekend.
Moore County swept the conference individual awards, and Union Pines senior libero Brisi Gonzalez won player of the year, after finishing with the most digs in the conference this season.
Pinecrest had four seniors named to the all-conference team, while Union Pines had three players on the team joining Gonzalez.
Pinecrest advanced to the third round of the state playoffs and compiled a 24-3 record.
Caroline Bradford led Pinecrest with 101 service aces, and tallied 236 digs and 151 kills. Karsen Corbett led the Sandhills Athletic Conference with 324 kills and added 15 blocks, making the move to outside hitter this season.
Sydney Karjala surpassed 1,500 career assists in her final season, and tallied a conference-leading 810 assists with seven errors. Karjala finished with 75 service aces and was second on the team with 246 digs.
Lainey Mullins was the team’s top passer with 307 digs and was second on the team with 77 service aces.
The Vikings advanced to the second round of the 3A state playoffs, and came in second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with a 16-10 record overall. Joining Gonzalez on the all-conference team were seniors Alison DeMasi and Devyn Craven, and sophomore Ellie Chapin.
Gonzalez finished with 405 digs to claim conference player of the year honors.
DeMasi played a big role as a defensive specialist with 260 digs and a team-high 51 service aces.
Chapin led the Vikings with 223 kills and was second in the conference with 333 digs. She also had nine blocks. Craven finished 190 kills and a team-high 63 blocks. She also had 40 service aces.