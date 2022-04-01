Alan Hooper wears a lot of hats on the golf course when playing with his father, Greg. From coach to caddie, Alan is also responsible for being the eyes to fill in the full picture for his visually impaired father as he navigates the golf course.
Greg is without center vision, with his sight limited to the periphery, and that’s where Alan comes in. Standing behind his father for every shot, Alan has pointed him in the right direction for his left-to-right shot shape to land safely on the fairway or green for over a decade.
Golf is known widely as an individual sport, but Greg is quick to tell anyone that blind golf is far from that.
“In blind golf, it is a team event. I could not play this game if it was not for my son, who is out there as my coach, caddie, partner,” Greg said. “The coach’s job is to tell us what is down the fairway, how far it is. And since he knows my game so well, we choose clubs together, we talk about what is going on. When we get to the green, he reads the greens in the right direction.”
Larger, more contrast objects like trees and bunkers are visible to the 65-year-old Greg as they stand out against the fairways at Pinehurst No. 6, which are starting to come out of dormancy from the winter chill. Alan takes his club and puts it over Greg’s right shoulder to point at where he wants his father to set up off the tee.
“A touch right. A little more. There ya go,” Alan says to Greg standing over his ball on the tee, followed by, “Good shot, Greg. That’ll work,” after his bright green ball flies into the cloudless Carolina blue sky.
The pair were part of the USGA’s media day for the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open hosted Monday, less than four months ahead of the championship coming to Pinehurst No. 6 in July. Playing the course, Greg’s input was needed to provide the USGA with tips on any changes or recommendations for blind golfers to fairly compete for a national championship in the 96-player field this summer.
As president of the U.S. Blind Golf Association, Greg has been a big advocate for the sport for those with disabilities for more than a decade, and is pleased to see the golfers he works with year round get to compete in a USGA championship.
“I’ve been involved in it now for over 12 years. In those 12 years, we’ve had an enormous amount of response from the public as far as the adaptive golf program,” Greg said. “How well it was received in the community is why I think it’s a great thing for us to have the Adaptive Golf championship.”
Monday was his first trip to Pinehurst to play golf, but the Georgia native said having the inaugural championship at the club adds to the excitement.
“This is one of the meccas here in the United States, this whole property is,” Greg said. “For them to choose Pinehurst and the history of this place is phenomenal that adaptive golf is going to get the opportunity to play here.”
Family Connection
An occasional joke comes from Alan when the shot doesn’t go as planned, but all done in good nature. What’s a father-son round of golf without a little bit of joking?
“That way?” Greg points to the 12th fairway before Alan gives him direction, leading to the rest of the foursome bursting out in laughter.
His mark wasn’t too far off the intended line that Alan chose for him off the tee.
Both weren’t short of any emotion following their round Monday to talk about the connection that being a team on the golf course means to them. While the USGA interviewed Greg on camera, Alan held his cellphone recording the interview with eyes welled up with tears.
Then Alan stood beside his old man to talk further about his unique experiences on the course that he feels are unmatched.
“We laugh, but in all honesty, there’s few father-son relationships that get the opportunity that we do,” Alan said. “To not only play golf together as much as we do, but to travel and compete in the game of golf on an even playing field with people of the same disability, it’s one of the luckiest things I’ll ever experience in my life.”
The last 30 years since Greg was forced to retire due to his vision impairment is nearly all that Alan can remember.
Greg hasn’t always been without his sight, but golf was a first love for him at a young age. That same sport is still providing for the residents of the Atlanta suburb of Powder Springs.
“The first time I picked up a club at 7 and turned around and hit one shot, that was it from that point on,” Greg said.
Legally blind since 1995, Greg has been a leader in the blind golf community that has gained notoriety to play some of its largest tournaments at some of some commonly known courses in the U.S. and in Europe.
But Alan also knows that his father goes all in when it comes to nearly anything, stating how Greg was an integral part of the high school band booster club for 12 years while all three Hooper children went through high school.
Different activities come and go, but golf has always been the constant between Greg and Alan through the years.
“There’s nothing more special than to have your son out there with you while you’re playing this game. Knowing that teaching him at 5, bringing him up through, and then he takes on the challenge of being out there with me,” Greg said while gathering himself, “and I’m not an easy person to be out there with.
“I’m not consistent. I’m not a machine that goes out there and hits it. I’m just a golfer that goes out there and does the best that I can. For him to put up with missed shots, when we know it’s something I’ve done a thousand times, and just absolutely miss it. It can be frustrating. He works twice as hard as I do.”
Teamwork
After 12 years as a coach, Alan isn’t afraid to tell his father what he is thinking or when a change needs to happen.
“You can’t be afraid to pull your player off the ball, which is really hard after you get them lined up and set,” Alan said. “If one small thing is wrong, I’ve got to pull him off and redirect him and make sure it’s right.”
Alan knows his father’s game inside and out, and game plans a hole with club selection with conversations that mirror the mic’d up interactions that are caught on PGA Tour broadcasts between a World No. 1 player and his caddie.
His sight may be impaired, but Greg is able to pace off his putts and chips and gets a feel for the terrain of his shots with his feet, while most golfers have the luxury of squatting down to ground level to see the contours of the putting surface to see the direction the ball will roll. Again, that’s where Alan comes in for one final look.
A free-standing center-shafted putter allows Greg to step away from the ball as Alan reads the putts, and makes the slight adjustments from Greg’s body direction and the putter face.
Alan mentions how putting is the most stressful part of coaching because, “It’s the one part of the game I have the most control,” after Greg’s putt trickles to the right of the cup on the 13th hole.
“I am not in control whatsoever and that is the most difficult part of the game. It’s truly a team effort for us knowing that where he hits the ball is up to me. The direction and distance. We serve as coach and caddie. At the end of the day, we have to know their game and have to know their tendencies. When they get tired and if (the shot) is going to bleed right, I have to play him left,” Alan said. “I think patience is huge for a coach. At the end of the day, I’m not in control of the swing, just the direction I point him. For me, it’s a mental game and I’ve got to keep his mental game strong. If I get down, he’s going to get down. I can’t react negatively to a shot, I’ve just got to move on to the next one.”
As proud as Greg is with what the U.S. Blind Golf Association has accomplished, he’s just as proud to see the USGA take the step to stage an adaptive golf championship. On top of showcasing the talent of adaptive golfers, Greg hopes the championship will help eradicate the misconceptions disabled golfers face.
“In the long run, what we want them to see is that the adaptive community is not something they should fear. As a blind golfer and as a visually impaired golfer, we get a lot of feedback from the public that they worry about us being on the course with them,” Greg said. “They worry that we are not going to hit the ball straight, that we are going to hit somebody on the course and things like that.”
Five spots are guaranteed for blind golfers, three male and two female, but he expects at least eight blind golfers to compete in the championship.
“If we get a ninth person in there, oh, I’ll be ecstatic,” Greg said.
Somewhere in that field of 96, Greg hopes to find his name included. Until then he and Alan will continue to mull over mid-summer to plans to make it back to Pinehurst if possible.
“I cannot wait. If I am able to be one of those golfers, I cannot wait to get here,” Greg said.
