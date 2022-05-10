Through the windy conditions and a lengthy course setup at Longleaf Golf and Family Club for the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state golf championship, North Moore coach Richard Smith saw his team grind.
“For as far back as it was playing today, I’m proud of them. I couldn’t be happier,” Smith said. “The nerves kicked in on the front nine and then they finally started calming down and hitting good shots.”
After the first day of play, North Moore was sitting in seventh in the team standings, trailing leader South Stanly by 53 strokes.
Ahead of the championship, Smith and the Mustangs prepared to play the second-longest tees at the course, but when the team arrived at the course, they realized the tee markers were at or near the longest tees on the course, playing close to 6,700 yards. Add in the wind that gusted most of the afternoon, adding an extra degree of difficulty.
Sophomore J.J. Doutt posted the lowest round for the team with a 90, using a string of pars to close out the front nine with a 42. Freshman Brady Preslar had a round of 97 and senior Hayden Garner posted a round of 98. Junior Mason Garner finished with a 105.
“(Doutt) played to his strength and did what he had to do. He played the par 4s in three and tried to get up and down for par,” Smith said. “They were grinding it out, especially my senior, Hayden, he was grinding it out.”
For the Mustangs, this was a new experience for everyone, but also provided a chance to learn from playing at that level for the three players who will return.
“They want to improve and want to come back next year,” Smith said.
At the 4A state championship played at Pinehurst No. 8, Pinecrest sits in a tie for second after the first round, and trails leader Charlotte Catholic by 11 strokes entering the final round.
The windy conditions also provided a tough round for all five Patriots looking to defend their 4A state title.
Junior Isar Joshi had the low round for the team with a 77, using a back nine at even par to place him five shots off the lead in a tie for 10th.
Freshman Carson Bertagnole shot a 78 and fellow freshman Hudson Griffin posted a round of 80 with two birdies in the first round.
Junior Holland Giles shot an 82 and senior Jackson Bode had an 84.
Union Pines sophomore Gage Hull competed as an individual in the 3A state championship at Pinehurst No. 6 Monday. He posted a round of 86 on the first day of the championship.
Falcons Qualify for State Championships
The O’Neal golf team earned their way to the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association state championships by way of a second place finish in the NCISAA qualifier Monday at Grandover Resort in Greensboro.
O’Neal finished one stroke out of first place but needed a furious comeback after a bumpy start.
“We didn’t get out of the gate well, but the guys dug deep and found a way to get it done. There is no quit in this crew,” coach Jon Halloran said.
Sophomore Max Martin played solid golf and made several birdies on the back nine to lead the team in scoring with a 3-over-par 75. Eighth-grader Pete Myers struggled early but caught fire on the inward nine, making three birdies and an eagle to shoot 4-over-par 76 on the day. Fellow eighth-grader Jack Halloran was steady all day and closed things out for the team with a 77. O’Neal will tee it up on Monday against Caldwell Academy and Gaston Day School at Bryan Park on the champions course for a shot at the state title.