One of the concepts I teach my students in The Champion’s Way is called an ideal performance state (IPS). An IPS is an intentional mental-emotional state that you can create if you know the emotions of high performance. They include: joy, confidence, enthusiasm, connection and a sense of challenge.
One of the ways you can enter into your IPS is by turning a threat into a challenge. Threats create negative emotions. Challenges create positive emotions. Champions are those who can turn a threat into a challenge at will to experience a peak performance.
Learning and mastering an IPS is a terrific skill to have both on the golf course and in the course of life, particularly around the holidays. I know that to be true in my own life.
Many years ago, I was bemoaning a particular holiday because I felt alone. In fact, I felt woefully alone, just having moved to a new town. I had yet to make close connections. My mental-emotional state was so low, that I sank into an acute depression. I crawled into bed and curled up into a fetal position.
Right at the depths of feeling sorry for myself, my champion spirit rose up. “What are you doing? You can’t allow yourself to sink like this. It’s time to turn the threat of loneliness around the holidays into a challenge of adventure. The advantage you have in being single is that you are unencumbered. You can get up and go any time you want. You are free. Get a gameplan right now and lift yourself out of this stupor! It’s time for a turnaround!”
As I pondered the possibilities, I stumbled upon a golf tournament taking place that weekend in Atlanta. It was a Steve Harvey charity tournament. The entry fee was $500. I always wanted to connect to the renowned comedian and entertainer over the work he was doing with mentoring kids. This was my chance to meet him.
The drive to Atlanta was ten hours. I didn’t want to spend $500 to play in a tournament, but thought, “What the heck?” If nothing else, I’ll have a weekend getaway in Atlanta. So right then, I got out of bed, packed my bags and jumped in my car.
The rush of faith felt like jet fuel propelling me down the highway. I was now on an adventure.
I arrived at the tournament site the next morning. A few minutes later, a really tall man dressed in an all-neon green outfit walked right by me. It was Steve Harvey! He headed off to the range to hit some balls, so I followed him. Although not a shy person, I was speechless in the moment, but mustered up all the courage I could find.
“Hey Steve!” I exclaimed. He looked up at me. I blurted out, “I think you’re the bomb!”
“Thank you very much,” he replied, as I blushed with embarrassment.
A little later I struck up a conversation with the head pro.
“I’m just here to spectate, but if someone doesn’t show up, I’d be glad to fill in. I’m a pretty good ringer,” I said.
“No problem!” he replied. “I’ll gladly get you in the tournament. Go get your clubs and warm up!”
Next thing you know, I’m playing in Steve Harvey’s tournament. I hit it great that day. Word got around that this girl was stiffing the pins. On one hole, I almost drove the green, and hit the guy in the neon green outfit. “Oh no!” I didn’t realize that the group playing right in front of me was Steve’s group!
On the next tee, I was quick to apologize. “Hey Steve, I’m sorry I almost hit into you!” I said.
“Girl,” he replied, “You’re playing your a-- off!”
By the time the tournament was over, I had racked up closest to the pin, longest drive, and picked up a bunch of other great gifts given to the players.
At the awards ceremony, Steve was quick to say to the whole crowd, “There’s this girl here, Veronica, who has a beautiful swing and plays great!”
I was overwhelmed as Steve made me the star of the tournament. I had one of the best times ever on the course, all for free!
As I drove home beaming with joy from my adventure, I thought about the power we have to lift ourselves out of a disempowered state into an empowered state at will. I went from fetal, to faith, to a fabulous adventure.
I don't know what your situation is over the holidays, but whatever it is, be a champion…
