World Golf Hall of Fame member Betsy King, the winner of six major women’s golf championships, will be joined by participants in the 77th U.S. Women’s Open for a demonstration golf clinic reception at the Country Club of North Carolina on June 1 that is open to the public.
King, who won the U.S. Women’s Open in 1989 and 1990, along with former LPGA player and executive director Kendall Dye and Angela Stanford, Sophia Popov and Ally Ewing, who will be playing the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines will conduct a golf clinic (which includes Q&A session) on the practice range of CCNC at 3:30 p.m.
In addition to the clinic, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a 5 p.m. cocktail reception with heavy appetizers, silent auction, and presentation with a Q&A session with King and Dye.
Tickets are $150 per person and proceeds will benefit King’s service initiative called Golf Fore Africa, which focuses on funding clean water projects for rural communities in Zambia.
"Golf Fore Africa is very excited to be hosting its demo clinic and cocktail reception at prestigious CCNC,” said World Golf Hall of Fame member King. “I'm sure with the support of CCNC members, and fans from the U.S. Women's Open, the clinic will be a success. Attendees will enjoy the chance to ‘get up close and personal’ with our participating tour professionals. Proceeds will help bring clean water to children and families living in extreme poverty in Zambia."
“The Country Club of North Carolina is proud to serve as the host to Hall of Famer Betsy King and her tremendously beneficial humanitarian project that provides a life-giving resource to so many in Africa,” said CCNC President Mark Reinemann. “We hope our community will rally behind Golf Fore Africa and have some fun while supporting the significant work of this life-changing program.”
For information on tickets and/or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.golfforeafrica.org.