In the game that was to decide the Mid-Carolina Conference football title, the matchup between North Moore and Cummings fit the bill for a matchup of such magnitude.
With lead changes and both teams fighting off adversity at different points in the contest, final score was decided as many close games are – by costly turnovers. In this case, the only turnover of the game stifled North Moore's attempt to tie the game late at Cummings in a 36-28 loss to fall from the unbeaten ranks on the season Friday in Burlington.
North Moore (7-1, 2-1 Mid-Carolina) built up energy with a big lead early, and then watched the athletic Cavaliers (6-1, 4-0 Mid-Carolina) claw their way back into the game, and take a lead early in the third quarter.
The Mustangs stuck to their game plan of controlling the clock and possession of the ball, going without a turnover until the final drive, and holding onto the ball for more than 33 minutes of the 48-minute contest. And while there were times Cummings looked to have figured out the Mustang offense, the visitors fought and had a chance to force overtime.
“This group of kids continues to fight and that’s a really good football team over there that we went toe-to-toe with and had a chance to drive down here and tie this ballgame at the end,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “I’m incredibly proud of my kids.”
Down 36-28 with 1:30 left on the clock to start the final drive, North Moore looked to tie the score for the second time in the second half. Three plays into the drive, junior quarterback Carson Brady’s pass to senior Olajawuan Person was intercepted by Cummings’ Zion Crawley with 1:12 left to seal the game and the conference title for the Cavaliers.
“These kids are going to make some noise this year,” Carrouth said. “This does not define us tonight. I think it just makes our resolve stronger.”
The start of the game couldn’t have been scripted any better for North Moore. A nine-play drive to open was capped off by a Justis Dorsett 4-yard score. On the kickoff to follow, senior Miguel Lopez pooched the onside kick and fell on top of it to set up another scoring drive for North Moore, this time a 1-yard quarterback keeper for Brady.
Keeping Cummings’ high-powered offense off the field for the first 9 ½ minutes of the game, North Moore built a 14-0 lead. Sophomore Jonathan Paylor and the Cavaliers didn’t go down from there.
Paylor, the top high school football prospect in North Carolina for the 2024 class according to 247Sports, scored twice in the first half. Cummings’ offense scored on all three possessions of the first half, and did so on 14 total plays.
The first scoring drive ended with Paylor rushing for 14 yards and a score to cut the lead to 14-6. The following Cummings drive ended with Marione Enoch scoring from 16 yards out on a rushing attempt to cut North Moore’s lead to 20-12.
The score was tied at 20-all going into halftime after Paylor scored on a 39-yard rushing touchdown with 1:35 left in the half.
Enoch put Cummings up 28-20 on the first play out of the half, a 56-yard touchdown run without a touch by the North Moore defense.
The body language of the Mustangs going into halftime and then following that score had the look of a defeated team. Energy was restored on a score at the end of a nearly eight-minute, meticulous North Moore drive from Dorsett tied the game at 28-all with 3:24 left in the third quarter.
“That just goes to what they’ve got inside themselves. There were a lot of times tonight where it didn’t look good,” Carrouth said. “We struggled to get stops tonight, but we got some stops when we really needed them. That last stop right there that gave us a chance to score there at the end, that’s huge.”
Dorsett rushed for 116 yards on 25 carries, scoring three of the four touchdowns for North Moore.
Enoch rushed for 153 yards and Paylor had 107 yards of total offense in the win.
“The biggest issue was when they got in space, we couldn’t catch them,” the Mustangs’ coach said. “That makes a difference in a ballgame like this.”
The game saw North Moore adjust from some parts of its typical offensive game plan, and the Mustangs found success through the air to move the ball when in long-yardage situations. Brady passed for 81 yards on five attempts. Person reeled in 35 yards on two catches in the second half to keep the Mustang offense going.
“Our kids are so mad at me because when we are in practice, they sling the ball around and they all catch it and feel like they are the best receiver that’s ever walked the face of the planet,” Carrouth said. “Tonight they got to show it a little bit and throw the ball around a little bit.”
After Cummings took a 36-28 lead late in the third quarter on a touchdown pass from Crowley to Paylor from 18 yards out, the Mustangs faltered on their last two drives.
The penultimate drive led North Moore inside the Cavaliers’ red zone with less than seven minutes to go, but a failed fourth-down conversion stopped the scoring chance.
North Moore hosts Graham next week.
