When Matt Rowland sets his mind to a goal, he doesn’t let many obstacles get in his way.
Coming into Pinecrest as a freshman four years ago after rising up the ranks of junior wrestling, he had a list of accomplishments for his high school wrestling career and beyond.
One of those goals was reaching 155 wins, which would put him on top of the program’s career wins list. Like nearly everything else, the goal got a check mark beside it a few weeks ago.
“I’ve been working hard ever since freshman year just to get that new win record because that’s been a goal of mine,” Rowland said after the Patriots won the first two matches of the NCHSAA 4A state duals at home last week.
Rowland surpassed Zack Martin’s win total of 154 wins, which had stood for more than 15 years.
With 164 wins and counting heading into the regional and potentially the state tournament over the next two weeks, his win mark could approach 175 wins. In the third round of the state dual team tournament at home last week, Rowland claimed his 100th victory by fall, meaning that he has pinned more than 60 percent of his opponents over his four-year career.
That win total has him among the top 20 wrestlers since 2007-2008, when the NCHSAA implemented the 55-match regular season limit.
Rowland is 35-0 this season, and is coming up on two years without taking a loss in a high school match with a 72-match win streak that dates back to before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.
“He’s the most driven guy and he backs it up with deeds, not just words. For me, it’s a great example of what we want the rest of our kids to learn from,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “It’s nice when you’ve got a kid that can wrestle and a kid that can lead and lead by example.”
COVID-19 has been a reason for the delay in Rowland taking over the program win record with a shortened season last year, and several matches and tournaments canceled leading to fewer opportunities to wrestle and stack up more wins to his record.
Now with the school win record in the rearview, Rowland’s goals for himself aren't necessarily looking ahead to a repeat as a state champion.
“The next goal is to work hard in practice tomorrow,” Rowland said. “I think about it sometimes, but I know that I can’t always think about the past and I need to continue to improve on my wrestling. I know my other opponents are using that as fuel. The guy I beat, I’m sure he’s using that as fuel to beat me again. I have to continue to focus on the future and continue to humble myself everyday in practice. Even though I’m a state champ, I still have many things I need to work on.”
That’s what fuels Rowland’s opponents, and it was the shortfalls as a younger wrestler that drives him now in his final weeks as a high school wrestler.
“I’ve been working at it since I was young, and I wasn’t always successful. I knew that I wanted to win a state title,” Rowland said. “After my freshman year when I came back with a fourth-place (finish), it really drove me to really work hard to win that state title because that’s been one of my goals since I first started wrestling.”
Rowland has a chance to put himself in rarified air for the tradition-rich wrestling program if he advances to states and follows up with another standout showing. He could be the third Patriot ever to finish as a four-time state placer in program history, joining Irvin Enriquez, Dallas Roemer. A title at 120 pounds this year would make him the program’s second two-time state champion, a feat that only Dustin Roemer had accomplished previously in school history.
All of which would just add icing to the top of an illustrious wrestling legacy for Rowland.
“Hopefully I will leave behind a good legacy and guys will be motivated to beat my record. I want guys to see what I did and think, ‘I can do that too. I can win a state title. I can get 100 wins.’ That’s the kind of legacy I want to leave behind: hard work.”
Curtin remembers one of his first conversations with Rowland four years ago when the wiry freshman told Curtin his goals after graduating.
“When Matt told me he wanted to be a D1 wrestler, I said, ‘Well, Matt, you need a D1 work ethic.’ And he said, ‘Coach, I got it.’ As a freshman he tells me this,” Curtin said. “Matt’s a D1 wrestler now because he told me he wanted to break Zack Martin’s record. He wants to break 100 pins.”
Another check mark beside that goal with Rowland committed to wrestle at Gardner-Webb next year.
