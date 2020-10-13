In partnership with the Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), Global Golf Post published a list of the 18 best golf holes in the Pinehurst region this week. The multi-page feature appeared in the Sept. 28 issue of Global Golf Post along with a special video that can be seen here.
The task of picking 18 holes fell to a group of 10 voters with an extensive background in the game and familiarity with the region. The goal was to create a traditional par-72 course – four par-3s, four par-5s and 10 par-4s – chosen from both public and private courses in the area.
“We thought golfers would enjoy a compilation of the best holes across the Home of American Golf,” Global Golf Post publisher Jim Nugent said. “We think it will result in some interesting conversations among the millions of Pinehurst fans around the world.”
“The famed Sandhills of North Carolina is fortunate to have so many highly rated courses that generate their own buzz,” said Phil Werz, president and CEO of the CVB. “Why not drill down a bit more and have 10 Pinehurst golf aficionados identify their own best of the best, which produced a broad selection of particular favorite holes?”
Pinehurst No. 2 has three holes on the list – the par-5 No. 5 (for decades considered one of the great par-4 holes in the world), the par-3 No. 9 and the par-4 No. 18, where Payne Stewart struck one of history’s most memorable shots and poses 21 years ago at the U.S. Open.
Mid Pines, another Ross design recently updated by Kyle Franz, also has three holes on the list, its par-4 holes Nos. 4 and 12, along with the par-5 No. 15.
Tobacco Road, one of the most inventive designs by the late Mike Strantz, is represented by its par-5 No. 1 and its demanding par-3 No. 14.
The Country Club of North Carolina has one hole from both its Dogwood and Cardinal courses, while Pinehurst No. 4, Pinehurst No. 8, Pine Needles, Dormie Club, Legacy Golf Links, Forest Creek North, Mid South Club and Talamore each have one hole among the 18.
Three of the top five holes on the list were from Pinehurst Resort courses, with hole Nos. 18 and 9 from Course No. 2 as the first and second holes, respectively on the list. Pine Needles’ par-4 No. 2 was third on the list, followed by the par-5 No. 15 on the Country Club of North Carolinas’ Cardinal Course and then the par-4 No. 14 on Pinehurst’s No. 8 Course rounded out the top five.