Viking Invitational (The Pilot)-053.jpg

Pinecrest sophomore Megan Rowland wrestles in the Viking Invitational earlier this season. Girls wrestling is a growing sport across the country, and the Patriots have seen a large leap in numbers this season.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

The sport of wrestling brings to mind the ideals of toughness, determination and dedication. For six minutes on the mat, wrestlers battle one-on-one with no timeouts and hardly a chance to catch their breath while trying to assert dominance over their competitor.

The sport, long associated with male competitors for nearly as long as the sport itself, has seen a recent wave of females taking up the sport, and its growth has come at a rapid rate. Moore County as a wrestling hotbed has seen its fair share in just the last two seasons.

Pinecrest Wrestling 06.jpeg

Pinecrest junior Rebecca Winkley wrestles in a match against Hoke County at home earlier this month.
Pinecrest Wrestling 08.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Jocelyn Mattingly switches to top position against her opponent from Hoke County.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days