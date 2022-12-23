The sport of wrestling brings to mind the ideals of toughness, determination and dedication. For six minutes on the mat, wrestlers battle one-on-one with no timeouts and hardly a chance to catch their breath while trying to assert dominance over their competitor.
The sport, long associated with male competitors for nearly as long as the sport itself, has seen a recent wave of females taking up the sport, and its growth has come at a rapid rate. Moore County as a wrestling hotbed has seen its fair share in just the last two seasons.
“I think it’s absolutely inspiring to see how fast the girls program is growing,” Pinecrest sophomore wrestler Ava Weber said. “A lot of the guys have made it a more popular sport around here. Now that we have a girls program, the growth and the speed of it is so crazy and we just keep getting more and more girls in. They’re showing everybody that it’s a legit sport, and there’s more than one type of people who can do it.”
The Patriots’ girls participation in recent years has grown from one or two several seasons ago to four wrestlers last year, all of whom qualified to the state’s women’s wrestling invitational in February, and now to nine girls in the wrestling room this season.
“That sport’s growing and it brings a smile to my face because girls in the wrestling room listen. They do everything you ask, and they juggle seven, eight, nine balls in a row between band and theater and orchestra and ROTC and wrestling,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “They come to early morning practices to make up time. They love the sport and they see the strength and the confidence that sport brings to them.
“Last year they came in and they were all business, and this year is even more so.”
This season has seen not only unprecedented growth in the size of the roster, but also the number of girls wrestling events for rising masses to participate in. Earlier this month, Pinecrest hosted an inaugural girls individual tournament with 62 wrestlers in the field from across the state. Last weekend, the Patriots sent six wrestlers to the WRAL-HighSchoolOT Women’s Invitational in Knightdale, with sophomore Megan Rowland earning the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler award, after defeating a defending state champion in her weight class for the title.
“It’s been really cool because I’ve lived in North Carolina my whole life and wrestled here my whole life. Growing up, there were no other girls at tournaments. Now that we’re getting older, I’m seeing tons of girls,” Rowland said. “There are girls divisions. We went to a tournament this weekend and I was shocked to hear that there was not only a girls varsity side, but also a girls JV side, meaning that there’s not just one person at that weight class, there’s several.”
Rowland brings a lifetime of wrestling and combat sports experience, and was on the roster with older brother, Matt, who was a state champion during his time with the Patriots, last season. She is the starter at 106 pounds for the boys varsity roster this season to go along with being a vocal leader for the girls team.
“My brothers were doing wrestling and I started coming to practices, and at first I was just playing around and then I really got into it. Once I got that fire, it hasn’t burned out and I love it so much,” Rowland said. “Every single day I come to practice I’m excited, and when I go out there on the mat, I’m excited.”
When Jocelyn Mattingly started high school in Tennessee as a freshman, she already knew that she was going to wrestle. Like Rowland, learning the ropes as a middle schooler at her brothers’ practices, Mattingly came to Pinecrest three years ago and was the only girl in the wrestling room.
“My freshman year I tried it out and I instantly fell in love with the sport. It shows people discipline and how to keep pushing yourself. It’s a mental and physical sport. Everybody in it is like a family,” the senior said. “Going from sophomore to senior year and multiplying the number of girls on the team has been awesome. When at tournaments, I’d only get a few matches against girls a year, and I’ve had a whole bunch of matches this year.”
Several newcomers are on the roster this year and are learning the sport, while also getting valuable mat time in tournaments.
Sophomore Reagan Deanes is in her first months of the sport, but has a background in combat sports growing up.
“I had a lot of family members and friends tell me, ‘You would be so good at this sport. Especially with your height, if you took it for a long time and learned the moves, you would be a beast out there.’ The most influence was family and friends,” she said. “Every other physical sport that I’ve done, there’s not that many girls doing it. I’ve done MMA and I was the only girl in my class. It was pretty difficult, and when I came back a few months later, I saw a big growth.”
Rebecca Winkley, a junior, came out this season as a new athletic challenge for her to take on.
“It opens up the world of more sports to girls. I’m really an athletic, sporty girl, but there weren’t as many sports I could do, and this just kind of opened up a realm of sports that looked interesting that now I can do. It’s my kind of thing,” she said.
Freshman Sophia Griffith is at the same weight class as Rowland and is growing her knowledge and understanding of the sport with one of the state’s top wrestlers.
“When I heard that there was a wrestling group at Pinecrest, I got really excited. It was nice to know that there were other girls like me trying to do wrestling. When I got in here, it was inspiring to see different people and all their moves and the varsity girls work their stuff,” Griffith said. “My mom and dad were wrestlers in high school, and they said that I was doing really well wrestling at home and my brother was also a wrestler.”
Also on the roster is junior Abbie Enloe, freshman Leila Padua, sophomore Audrey Johnson and sophomore Saoirse Moler. Moler was a state invitational qualifier last year.
Highly outnumbered in the weight room among the male Patriot wrestlers, and sometimes having to wrestle against guys in certain individual tournaments, the girls’ professional approach in the weight room has led to cohesion with the team, Curtin said.
“These girls want to wrestle and they want to push themselves,” Curtin said. “Having the boys and the girls in the same room and we make them wrestle each other, and they’re all respectful of each other. They push and they work hard. At first it was a little awkward for the guys, and we were like, ‘Guys, these are athletes. Amazing athletes.’ It’s added to our team chemistry having the girls in there and having that mentality of wanting to be a winner from the females.”
As for the “awkward” part, the girls have taken it in stride.
“Overall, I think it’s awkward if you make it awkward. For me personally, I’m pretty comfortable with it because when I take other physical sports, I had one where I was the only girl in a class with grown men and I was the youngest one there,” Deanes said. “I worked a lot with other guys. At first it was a little uncomfortable, but once you keep going, nothing is awkward about it.”
All of them agreed that when it comes to practicing with a male drill partner the one thing they despise is when their drill partners try to dial back their effort.
“It depends on who you are wrestling with. Sometimes it can come across more awkward if they’re newer and they’ve never wrestled against a girl before, but I’ve been around it before and I’m used to it at this point,” Rowland said. “I’m comfortable with it. I’ve wrestled more guys than I do girls. At my weight class, it’s really competitive on the guys and girls side, so I love the competition that I see on both sides.”
Outside of differing weight classes, the male and female versions of wrestling are the same. The same scoring and rules to follow, but the season ends in a different way for the girls as opposed to the boys.
This year is the last year the state will put on a girls invitational tournament to serve as the state championship. During the NCHSAA Board of Directors’ spring meeting in April, the board unanimously voted in favor of sanctioning girls wrestling as a sport next school year.
With that will come a state championship to fully represent the sport in the postseason over using the “invitational” term.
“I also want to show that girls wrestling is a true thing. There are still some people that are like, ‘Well, that’s girls wrestling,’ but everybody is coming together and showing it’s a true sport and that girls push themselves just as hard,” Mattingly said as she wrestles for her second straight appearance at the statewide invitational.
Continued growth hopes for a complete level offering for the girls side of the sport as what the boys have.
“It might be after I graduate, but I think that we’ll get to the point in North Carolina where we not only have a state tournament for girls, but a state dual tournament,” Rowland said.
With a bright future, the female wrestlers of today are pioneers in a sense for the sport as it comes closer to being sanctioned by the state. Weber’s start in the sport came when her little sister needed a drill partner at Sandhills Sandcats youth wrestling practice.
Begrudgingly Weber started out helping her sister, before falling in love with it in her first high school match. On top of becoming a better wrestler, she sees her role as much bigger for the program going forward.
“My one goal throughout it, which is why seeing the growth has been so amazing for me, is my sister was the person who got me into it. She’s in sixth grade,” Weber said. “I wanted to make it an inclusive and welcoming space for her when she gets here. When I leave my senior year, I want to know that I set the stage for her to excel and not have any excess obstacles that she has to overcome.”
