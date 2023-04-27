Pinecrest and Union Pines, #6 Golf for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest senior Holland Giles lines up a putt on the sixth hole during the Pinecrest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 6 Wednesday. Giles finished in a tie for first.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

The Pinecrest boys golf team hosted, and finished first in the Pinecrest Invitational golf tournament contested on Pinehurst No. 6 on Wednesday.

Posting a team score of 4 under par, the Patriots finished two strokes ahead of Green Hope in second place on the course the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A Mideast regional championship will be played.

Pinecrest's Isar Joshi lines up a putt on the seventh hole during the Pinecrest Invitational Wednesday.
O'Neal golfer Peter Myers hits a shot from the eighth fairway during the Pinecrest Invitational Wednesday.

