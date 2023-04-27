The Pinecrest boys golf team hosted, and finished first in the Pinecrest Invitational golf tournament contested on Pinehurst No. 6 on Wednesday.
Posting a team score of 4 under par, the Patriots finished two strokes ahead of Green Hope in second place on the course the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A Mideast regional championship will be played.
Three Patriots posted rounds under par in the event, led by senior Holland Giles.
Giles finished in a tie for first with Marvin Ridge’s Jack Wieler and New Hanover’s Carson Etters at 4 under par.
Giles was 5 under through 15 holes, posting birdies on hole Nos. 2, 6, 10, 12 and 15. His lone dropped shot came on the par-3 16th hole.
To round out Pinecrest’s counting scorers in the event, Carson Bertagnole and Isar Joshi each had rounds of 71. Their rounds were good enough for a tie for ninth-place finish.
Bertagnole counteracted bogeys on Nos. 3 and 14 with birdies on Nos. 6, 10 and 15. Joshi eagled No. 6 and birdied No. 7, and he birdied two of the other three par 5s in his round.
Hudson Griffin posted a 74 to round out for Pinecrest.
The O’Neal School finished in a tie for eighth place, led by Peter Myers with a round of 70 to finish in a tie for fifth. Myers shot a 32 on the front nine in the round, with birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6.
Rounding out scoring for the Falcons was Jack Halloran with a 72, Max Martin with a 77 and Andrew Hobbs with a 78.