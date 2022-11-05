IMG-1720.JPG

Pinecrest senior Zack Gilbertson reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the NCHSAA 4A state individual title in Kernersville on Saturday. The title was the first for Pinecrest on the boys side since 1974.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Loughlin

After several close calls in previous trips to the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville over his high school career for the N.C. High School Athletic Association state cross country championships, Pinecrest senior Zack Gilbertson had his breakthrough Saturday.

Outpacing Weddington’s Caden Townshend, Gilbertson won the individual 4A state championship with a time of 15 minutes and 28 seconds, two seconds ahead of Townshend.

IMG-1721.JPG

Pinecrest senior Zack Gilbertson and coach Mike Devine stand with the 4A individual state title in Kernersville on Saturday.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days