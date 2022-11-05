Pinecrest senior Zack Gilbertson reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the NCHSAA 4A state individual title in Kernersville on Saturday. The title was the first for Pinecrest on the boys side since 1974.
After several close calls in previous trips to the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville over his high school career for the N.C. High School Athletic Association state cross country championships, Pinecrest senior Zack Gilbertson had his breakthrough Saturday.
Outpacing Weddington’s Caden Townshend, Gilbertson won the individual 4A state championship with a time of 15 minutes and 28 seconds, two seconds ahead of Townshend.
Past finishes for Gilbertson at the state championship included 31st last year and seventh as a sophomore and as a freshman.
Gilbertson became the first male Pinecrest cross country runner to win a state championship since Jef Moody went back-to-back in 1973 and 1974. The only other cross country state champion from Pinecrest was Carmen Alder, a three-time state champion from 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Gilbertson’s time was the fastest of any runner that came to Kernersville for the eight championship races.
In the team standings, Gilbertson’s top finish secured 12th place for the Patriots in the 4A boys race. Union Pines finished 13th in the 3A girls championship and 15th in the 3A boys championship.
Pinecrest’s Connor Cuthrell finished in 56th place with a time of 16:52, sophomore Jacob Dorsch came in 74th place in a time of 17:04, junior Raymond Hoffman finished in 99th with a time of 17:20, senior Sean Smyth came in 114th place with a time of 17:30, junior Isaac Carter came in 165th place in a time of 18:30 and senior Connor Derusseau came in 168th place with a time of 18:32.
Union Pines’ girls were led by sophomore Alleigh Flewwellin coming in 49th place in the 3A girls race in a time of 21:55. Rounding out the other runners for the Vikings in the race, senior Laura Caviness came in 78th place in a time of 22:44, sophomore Selah Kellner came in 103rd place in a time of 23:40, junior Emily Mila came in 106th place in a time of 23:43, junior Abby Phillips came in 112th place in a time of 23:55, senior Eva Reinhardt came in 115th place in a time of 24:06 and junior Clara Kellner came in 135th place in a time of 25:28.
Union Pines freshman Corbin Weeks finished 13th in the 3A boys race with a time of 16:56. Sophomore Logan Totten-Lancaster came in 61st with a time of 18:17, junior Carter Broderson finished in 91st with a time of 18:52, sophomore Brayden Muhly finished in 96th place with a time of 19:02, freshman C.J. Wilkerson finished in 154th place with a time of 20:37, junior Andrew Hill finished in 159th with a time of 20:59 and freshman Harrison Hafer came in 168th with a time of 22:04 to round out the Vikings’ showing in Kernersville.
Pinecrest senior Lauren Wimberly finished the 4A girls race as an individual with a time of 19:26 to claim 25th place. North Moore’s Angelica Martinez finished 67th in the 1A girls race, finishing with a time of 24:57.