A final score can sometimes be deceiving of how close a game or match actually went.
Green Level’s three-set win over the Pinecrest volleyball team on paper looks similar to many of the matches the Patriots claimed in recent weeks, 13 of the last 15 matches Pinecrest played in this season were decided in three sets, and Green Level had its fair share of sweeps in the same time frame.
Twice the Patriots set up the play they wanted for match point in their favor, and both times the point went Green Level’s way to advance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs, while Pinecrest’s season ended at home Thursday in the third round.
“Kudos to a team that has been in these moments a lot,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said of Green Level. “They are not bothered by close sets and big moments. They’re a great team that made one extra play.”
The 11th-seeded Gators (20-5) defeated Pinecrest with scores of 31-29, 25-15 and 27-25.
Third-seeded Pinecrest (24-3) had set point three times in the first set, and twice in the third set, but the defending state champions showed their mettle.
“As a coach you are trying to put your girls in a situation where you can be successful, and if you would’ve told me we had two set points and we got good passes and good sets to our good hitters, I’m taking that all day long,” Blackburn said.
In a roller coaster first set, Pinecrest jumped out to a 13-7 lead midway through the set off a Jacey Olsen ace that came moments after her first kill of the match. The Gators took a timeout and countered, riding the serve of Asia Thigpen to take a 15-13 lead.
The Patriots rally took the lead out to 24-23. Thigpen had an ace and a kill to move set point to Green Level’s favor, before points were traded out for the next 10 serves.
Pinecrest senior Karsen Corbett had a block and a service ace to take a 27-26 lead. A kill from Patriot sophomore Brooke Emore, along with an attack error from Green Level put the Patriots up 29-28, only for Green Level to post the next three points and close out the marathon set.
“We came out with a fast start like we’ve done all year, got up on them early and they made some adjustments,” Blackburn said. “Coming down the stretch, we had an opportunity to make plays.
Pinecrest led the entire third set, and was a point away from closing the door in the stanza on a pair of occasions.
Green Level came back from a six-point deficit late in the set. Six errors coming down the stretch brought the score to 24-23 Pinecrest, and the Gators came back with a kill from Tristin Holt and an ace from Ellie Sampson to close out the comeback.
Pinecrest’s eight-senior class finished off their high school careers with a decorated mark of appearances in the round of 16 twice and a regional final appearance as well.
Setter Sydney Karjala had 25 assists and 14 digs, libero Lainey Mullins had 12 digs and Caroline Bradford had seven digs. Corbett with six kills.
“What a special senior class,” Blackburn said. “They are great volleyball players, and better students and the best people you can ask to be around.”
Emore had 12 kills and three blocks, while Olsen tallied six kills and five blocks, marking a sign of the future for the program.
“(Emore) came out and had seven kills in the first set, and only swung one time in the second, so we knew we had to get her the ball, and look at what she did in the third,” Blackburn said. “Jacey is coming in and learning the system, and she’s going to be a key piece for us next year. We got a whole lot of sophomores that sat on the bench learning the game and seeing the game. Our future looks bright.”