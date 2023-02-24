In the rapidly growing sport of pickleball, an epicenter for local play can be found at Memorial Park in Southern Pines.
Players from across the county congregate down to one of two court areas that have been converted into four pickleball courts. The lines from both sports can be confusing for anyone not familiar with both games, and two permanent tennis nets serve as a barrier for four courts active with pickleball play from players of all ages.
“As the assistant pro at Pinehurst, and also as a player who is involved in the community, I go to the open play at Southern Pines Memorial Park all the time. I go all over the place, Foxfire, Seven Lakes, and I think that the most common ground and neutral place for pickleball in our community is Southern Pines’ courts. You might be a member at Pinehurst or Foxfire or Seven Lakes or CCNC, but everybody comes there,” said Hailee Haymore, a local pickleball pro. “I think it’s really necessary to have courts because it’s that central place where people have the most fun and want to have that competitive edge there.
“These people are my family. People always say when I put on a tournament or something like, ‘I’m a proud mom.’ Even though I’m younger than some of these people, it really is a family. I love these people to death.”
What’s a family without a home? And certainly a sport that has a location on the court near the net called the “kitchen” needs a true home. Pickleball supporters in Southern Pines searched for a permanent home, which led to the creation of the Southern Pines Pickleball Association nonprofit.
“It’s definitely underserved,” said Michelle Peele, the secretary for the Southern Pines Pickleball Association. “There are lots of private pickleball courts around here, but a lot of people aren’t members of places.”
Peele estimates that there are close to 1,000 players in the area, based on the group chats for each specific club and court.
A meeting on a chilly morning earlier this month laid out what is possible for public pickleball in Southern Pines, and helped with the creation of the association. With municipal budget season starting, and spending plans being contemplated, Southern Pines Parks and Recreation offered a plan to resurface two tennis courts, and make six pickleball courts out of them. The price tag is approximately $32,000, and a price match of $16,000 by the local pickleball community with the town could ease the burden of construction.
“We’re seeing an increase and I’ve been talking with some of the pickleball players, and there’s 20 people deep waiting on courts sometimes,” Southern Pines Parks and Recreation Director Cindi King said. “Right off the bat they gave me a number that they could help absorb some of the cost, which is huge. We are hoping with that help, and hopefully with what the town can provide, we’ll be able to see some courts in the near future.”
The idea of public-private partnership caught many of the local players by surprise. A prime example of what is capable with this type of partnership was less than 100 yards away from the meeting site.
“When you drive into Memorial Park, you are driving past two of the biggest examples of public-private partnerships,” Peele said. “The one that should jump out to you is the field on the corner. Do you see all those signs on the outfield wall? Those people paid for those signs, and that money is what the Optimist used to help grow the town.”
As of this week, approximately $12,000 has been pledged to the courts
“Having the partnership with the pickleball association, we can do leagues with them, we can do tournaments with them, and we’re not sure what that will look like just yet,” King said. “We have partnerships with AC Sandhills for soccer, the Sandsharks for swimming and Optimist baseball, and those are all community partners. We see this as very similar.”
The newly created association is currently collecting pledges around the town for two courts at Memorial Park to become that permanent home, and will start its official business kickoff with a fundraiser event at Rec Room Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. A professional tennis exhibition with Haymore and other local pros, commentated by Pinehurst pickleball pro Aimee Bonnell, will take place in the parking lot.
Haymore said that an exhibition held in the parking lot involving several pro players to show everyone the flow of the game to start, and then mixing in some intermediate players for a pro-am feel. Newcomers to the sport can get a try at taking on a pro, or learning some basics at the event as well.
“It’s going to be great for the community because there’s a lot of people that see it, but don’t quite know what it is,” Peele said. “A lot of people think it’s easy, and it’s not easy.”
Music by Southern Haze and the Mas-A-Wrap food truck will be on-site as well for the event.
Haymore will also host a pickleball tournament on April 14 at Pinehurst No. 6 to help raise funds for the new court as well. Her vision is to have a large field with round robin play to seed the top players into a tournament bracket.
“It’s fairly new so I think it would be exciting for all of the people to see the new way this game is played,” Haymore said.
Through the two events, Peele said she is confident that the total for the public match is attainable.
Pickleball is seeing its increase in attention locally, but the amount of public use spaces has yet to catch up with the growth. Pinehurst No. 6 transformed four tennis courts into 12 pickleball courts, and other private clubs in the area have done the same in recent years. For public use, Peele said that Memorial Park is one of the few places anyone is free to walk up and play.
“There’s only Hillcrest indoor, two outdoor courts at Rassie Wicker Park, and the four courts at Memorial Park,” Peele said. “That’s not very much for our population base.
“Even increasing it by the two (courts), we have four temporary nets up, will increase the play on the court.”
