On a white legal pad placed on the podium inside the Pinecrest football fieldhouse Wednesday, new Pinecrest football coach Nick Eddins had jotted down his vision, direction and expectation for the program he has taken over.
He made a point of emphasis that the Patriots will look to outwork any team they face. That was more of a formality given the reputation the program has acquired, and was a main reason the job opening was enticing to the former Crest coach when he saw the posting in November.
“That’s been instilled here. Coach (Chris) Metzger did a tremendous job in 14 years and that’s something I knew coming here,” Eddins said. “It’s not one of these situations where you’ve got to go in and rebuild. It’s not that. Coach Metzger and coach (Bob) Curtin continued that strong work ethic of going to work and grinding every day. I’m excited that it is already in place and instilled in them.”
Eddins brings intensity combined with his blue-collar mentality to a program that has been on the doorstep of success in conference and at the state level in recent years. This season, Pinecrest finished second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and the 2018 Patriots advanced to the 4A East regional finals. To prepare for accomplishing those goals, Eddins believes it’s best to talk about them.
“I think if you don’t talk about something, you won’t accomplish it,” Eddins said. “I gave the season goals out to the guys yesterday. The first goal is undefeated non-conference. The second one is a conference championship. It’s time for that to happen. The last one is to play for the state championship in December. That’s going to be every year. We are going to work those guys up to that and they’ll rise to the occasion. I’m not scared to put those goals out there.”
With a track record of success as a head coach at established programs West Montgomery and Crest, the new head man at Pinecrest brings the experience gained from building relationships with players and the community with him to his new position. He accumulated a 114-32 overall record at those schools, advanced to a pair of 1A state championships at West Montgomery and won seven conference championships in 11 seasons.
“I think as a head coach, I’ve been doing this 11 years, and there’s something every day that you’ve not expected before,” Eddins said. “What I’ve learned is you’ve got to have that support to have a successful program.”
The Pinecrest head football position was posted last offseason, and ended with Curtin taking over as the interim head coach. The same posting went up following the Patriots’ first-round exit from the 4A state playoffs in November, and Eddins knew what opportunity was available, one that was much different than the Pinecrest teams he saw as an assistant coach at Richmond Senior from 2002 to 2010.
“In my opinion, it’s one of those high-profile jobs that don’t open up a lot. With the support that you have from the administration and the community, it really got me excited into looking at it a little further,” Eddins said. “I know the area and from the area having coached at Richmond County for a long time, so I know there’s great football in this area. It’s a great area to live and raise your kids.”
The move also was personal for Eddins to get back closer to family in Anson County, where he was raised and left his mark on the football field with the Bearcats in the 1990s. He graduated from Anson High School in 1997 and went on to play on the offensive line at East Carolina University.
Eddins came out as the candidate that most impressed the search committee among a field of strong applicants, Pinecrest athletic director Jeff Hewitt said during the pep rally to introduce the new coach Thursday in the school’s gym.
“Coach Eddins checked all the boxes to be our next football coach at Pinecrest,” Hewitt said. “His philosophy and track record stood out as what we wanted our student-athletes to learn and be mentored by.”
A quick search of Eddins’ name online will lead to a link of an intense pregame speech he gave while at West Montgomery ahead of a matchup with rival East Montgomery. Passionate speech before games, during games and during practice is something Eddins said will be a norm with the program, even though he’s not sure where the source of the impassioned demeanor he brings to the sidelines comes from.
“I tell the kids all the time that practice is more fun than a game for me, so what you saw in that video, I’m kind of like that in practice, to be honest,” Eddins said. “I just get excited everytime we get an opportunity to go out and play and our kids get to show what they can do.”
The Patriots are slated to start offseason weight training with Eddins next week, go through spring ball practices later in the school year ahead of summer workouts and preseason practices.
