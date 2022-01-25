After battling neck and neck over the first three quarters with Carolina Friends at home, The O’Neal School’s boys basketball team found the right combination in the fourth quarter to claim a 70-47 Tri-TAC conference win at home Monday.
“The ball movement in the fourth quarter is what led to the big win and obviously defensively,” O’Neal coach Jeff Haarlow said. “Our guys made some adjustments and continued to battle.”
The Falcons (10-6, 3-2 Tri-TAC) led 47-41 going into the fourth quarter, and used a barrage of 3-pointers over the first four minutes of the period to build separation.
Four triples from three different Falcons, and the defense clamping down Carolina Friends’ shooters in the final 6 ½ minutes helped lead a 23-0 run to close the game for O’Neal.
The visiting Quakers tied the game early in the final quarter at 47-all, and the Falcons’ run closed out the win.
“I think ultimately it was our depth. I think our whole team competed tonight,” Haarlow said. “Those are the things that stuck out, especially late in the game.”
Malachi Ward scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of made 3-pointers in the final period. Freshman Latrell Allmond scored 16 points, and came alive in the second half with seven points in the third quarter.
The Falcons built a big lead in the first quarter before the Quakers chipped away to make it a 31-29 O’Neal lead at the half. The lead traded hands in the third quarter before a late push led by Allmond kept the Falcons ahead going into the fourth quarter.
D’Marion Thomlison scored 11 points for the Falcons and Jalen Lindsey added 10 points.
Carolina Friends was led in scoring by Justin Brader-Araje with 26 points, and Nathan Pearce had 12 points.
“(Brader-Araje) is a good player and I don’t think we did a good job in the second, third and the beginning of the fourth stopping him,” Haarlow said. “Then we locked in on him and did a good job. It was one that we knew could score a lot, and he proved that he could.”
O’Neal plays at Trinity Academy Tuesday.
