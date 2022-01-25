O'Neal boys 04.jpeg

O’Neal’s Malachi Ward (1) looks for a driving lane against Carolina Friends Monday at home.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

After battling neck and neck over the first three quarters with Carolina Friends at home, The O’Neal School’s boys basketball team found the right combination in the fourth quarter to claim a 70-47 Tri-TAC conference win at home Monday.

“The ball movement in the fourth quarter is what led to the big win and obviously defensively,” O’Neal coach Jeff Haarlow said. “Our guys made some adjustments and continued to battle.”

The Falcons (10-6, 3-2 Tri-TAC) led 47-41 going into the fourth quarter, and used a barrage of 3-pointers over the first four minutes of the period to build separation.

Four triples from three different Falcons, and the defense clamping down Carolina Friends’ shooters in the final 6 ½ minutes helped lead a 23-0 run to close the game for O’Neal.

The visiting Quakers tied the game early in the final quarter at 47-all, and the Falcons’ run closed out the win.

“I think ultimately it was our depth. I think our whole team competed tonight,” Haarlow said. “Those are the things that stuck out, especially late in the game.”

Malachi Ward scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of made 3-pointers in the final period. Freshman Latrell Allmond scored 16 points, and came alive in the second half with seven points in the third quarter.

The Falcons built a big lead in the first quarter before the Quakers chipped away to make it a 31-29 O’Neal lead at the half. The lead traded hands in the third quarter before a late push led by Allmond kept the Falcons ahead going into the fourth quarter.

D’Marion Thomlison scored 11 points for the Falcons and Jalen Lindsey added 10 points.

Carolina Friends was led in scoring by Justin Brader-Araje with 26 points, and Nathan Pearce had 12 points.

“(Brader-Araje) is a good player and I don’t think we did a good job in the second, third and the beginning of the fourth stopping him,” Haarlow said. “Then we locked in on him and did a good job. It was one that we knew could score a lot, and he proved that he could.”

O’Neal plays at Trinity Academy Tuesday.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days