All the social media chatter and build up ahead of every time Pinecrest and Union Pines face off fuels an undeniable fire inside the players from both teams.
By the fourth quarter, the energy expended sometimes dwindles that passion down to a smolder, but Pinecrest senior J.D. Scarbrough seemed to find a different gear to play in the final eight minutes. His contagious play on both sides helped the Patriot defeat their cross-county rivals by a 68-51 score to close out the first round of Sandhills Athletic Conference play this season.
The senior's play was a spark when fatigue could've set in for the Patriots.
“I had to give out all my potential. I had to play defense, I had to move the ball, I had to facilitate to help my teammates win. Whether it was defense or anywhere, I had to be out there to help,” Scarbrough said. “It definitely is contagious. One person gets a steal, and everyone gets hyped up, and now they want to do it. You get a steal and someone else wants to do it, that’s how it’s going to go. It’s going to go around.”
Both sides, as starkly different as the whiteout and blackout clad themes from the opposing student sections were, shared similarities in the styles of play and the defensive showing against their rivals. For 29 minutes, there was give and take from the squads, and the final three minutes was for the taking by Pinecrest.
“Our intensity stayed where it needed to stay, we played good defense and we were hitting our shots. We never faltered,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “Usually in the fourth quarter we get tired sometimes, but we didn’t get fatigued, and we stayed strong and we stayed together.”
Union Pines (8-8, 1-5 Sandhills) took a 49-48 lead on a Jackson Sales layup off the inbounds pass to open the fourth quarter. The 49 points remained on the visitor’s side of the scoreboard for the next 5:35 of game time. By the time Damari Patterson drove the lane and scored to end the drought for the Vikings with a little more than two minutes to go in the game, Pinecrest had opened up a 17-point lead, after the largest lead in the first three quarters was eight.
“I think we kind of got complacent with where we were at. We stopped attacking the rim and turned the ball over a couple times, and we couldn’t get the one to fall that we needed to stop their run,” Union Pines coach Zach Marks said. “I’m proud of our guys. I told them in the locker room that we gave them everything we could for 29 minutes. It was just three minutes that if we could’ve stuck to those three minutes we could’ve come out on top.”
The key for the Patriots (10-6, 4-1 Sandhills) came on the defensive side of the ball, and that bled into the offensive side. Scarbrough took the lead, as he has done all season, stepping in the passing lanes, finishing with scores on the other end, and looking for his teammates streaking to the corner for an open 3-pointer.
The result was an 18-0 Pinecrest run to put the game out of reach in a lopsided 20-4 fourth quarter.
“We played harder and played better defense. Instead of playing defense in spurts, we played defense throughout that whole quarter. That’s what helped us get that lead,” Scarbrough said. “It feels good knowing I have guys that can shoot three-balls at high percentages. Just drive in, dish it out and it goes in. That’s easy points.”
Scarbrough had the hot hand during that stint, but wasn’t looking for his points every time down. He finished with six assists and six rebounds in the game. Three of those dishes came during a stretch where senior Colby Wallace hit one triple, and senior Will Stites nailed a pair from behind the arc off passes from Scarbrough.
“It’s really important when he’s able to take over the game like that on the defensive end and turn it into offense,” Stites said of how the team plays off Scarbrough’s energy. “It gives us a huge lift.”
Stites missed last season, and the feeling of releasing a 3-pointer that sends the James Moore Gym silent with the ball in the air, only to erupt when the shot goes in was a feeling too good to put into words.
“It’s probably my favorite feeling because I just love having all the fans behind me and I know that they kind of know it’s going in too at this point, and it’s fun when the gym erupts like that,” Stites said. “I just love the atmosphere, all the people and I like it when the gym gets hot like that and all the people get to sweating. You walk out of the tunnel and all the people are cheering, that’s the games I came back to play.”
Stites and Wallace each buried three 3-pointers in the game.
As lopsided as the fourth quarter was, that wasn’t the case for the first three quarters. In the first and second quarters, Pinecrest built up leads midway through each period, before Union Pines rallied to take the lead.
The Vikings scored the last eight points of the first quarter, all coming from senior Owen St. John and junior Zion Kiser to claim a 17-13 lead into the second quarter.
A steal and dunk from Scarbrough midway through the second quarter, capped off with a flexing of his muscles to the Pinecrest students, gave the Patriots the lead again with less than six minutes to go in the second quarter, and a 3-pointer from junior Azir Gillespie pushed the Pinecrest lead out to 30-22.
Kiser, a transfer from Pinecrest to Union Pines, scored seven points over the final 1:40 of the half to put the Vikings up 33-31 at the break.
“We try to play this game like it’s every other conference game, but of course Zion has an extra chip on his shoulder. He always plays as hard as he can, and he did that tonight,” Marks said. “Offensively he kept attacking, kept attacking and kept attacking, and defensively he took three charges for us. That’s what he does for us. He’s our defensive energy. When he’s energizing this team, we get rolling.”
Kiser scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the first half. St. John scored all 10 of his points in the first half.
Jaylen Kyle had nine points and Patterson added eight for the Vikings.
Scarbrough’s 14 points led five Patriots in double figures in the win. Wallace had 13 points, Gillespie added 12, Stites netted 11 points and Elijah Melton had 10 points.
“J.D. is leading us right now. The guys need his energy, and he pushes them to go harder too, knowing that they can compete at a high level just like he does,” Parrish said.
The win was Pinecrest’s 15 straight in the rivalry, with its last loss coming in 2006.
Union Pines hosts Lee County on Friday, looking to end a five-game skid in conference play, and Pinecrest is off until Tuesday when it gets a rematch with Richmond in Rockingham. The Patriots have won four games in a row.
“We’re playing together better. We are starting to focus more on coming together, and giving that one percent of ourselves to come together as a team,” Scarbrough said.
Mustangs Swept By Chatham Central
The North Moore boys basketball team was unable to draw closer after surrendering 41 points in the first half at home against Chatham Central in a Mid-Carolina Conference contest Tuesday, falling 74-52.
Kamren Clark led all scorers with 18 points for the Mustangs, and he also pulled down eight rebounds. Colby Pennington finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
In the girls game, Chatham Central defeated North Moore by a 53-26 score.
North Moore hosts Seaforth on Wednesday and closes out three home games in a week with Jordan-Matthews on Friday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.