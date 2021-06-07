Union Pines defeated Fike, 4-1

Union Pines Vikings Emily Bowbliss (13) runs to the ball against Fike in the first round of the 3A state playoffs this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Four Moore County girls soccer players were recently named all-state by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association and 16 players were named all-region by the organization after Pinecrest and Union Pines had impressive undefeated regular seasons and deep playoff runs.

The four all-state honorees were seniors Kate Casey and Lauren Landry from Pinecrest, and Emily Bowbliss and Sage Dougherty from Union Pines.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference player of the year, Landry scored 38 to lead the team and the conference this season. Landry also added 18 assists, as she was one of three players for Pinecrest who had double-digit assist totals this year.

# 9

Pinecrest's Lauren Landry passes the ball during the 4A East regional final against Hoggard.

Casey was a leader for the Pinecrest defense that didn’t allow a goal until the 4A East regional final contest against Hoggard. She also scored four goals and had four assists.

Bowbliss was named the Tri-County Conference offensive player of the year, as selected by the league’s coaches, and Doughtery earned defensive player of the year honors from the conference.

Bowbliss led the conference in goals scored, with 36, and assists, with 22. Her goal total this season was more than any other team in the conference scored all season. She finished her career with a school record of 61 assists and 102 goals scored.

Union Pines fall to Northern Guilford, 4-0

Union Pines defender Sage Dougherty (16) in the third round of the 2021 State 3A girls soccer championship against Northern Guilford.

As a vocal and emotional leader of the defense, Dougherty led a defense that allowed three goals all season in conference play, and 12 total in 16 matches. She also scored nine goals and had six assists.

Joining the Pinecrest pair on the all-region squad were Allie Casey, Keaton Clark, Savannah Dunahay, Monica Etowski, Haley Kallgren, Abigail Kennedy, Morgan McGuirt, Blair Rice and Abby Veit.

Allie and Kate Casey were strongholds in the defense along with Monica Etowski and Abigail Kennedy.

KateCasey.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Kate Casey (19) takes a free kick in the second round playoff win over Broughton.

Rice led the conference with 34 assists this season and also scored 15 goals. Five players scored 10 or more goals this season for Pinecrest.

Clark was second to Landry in goals scored with 28 this season. Dunahay had 19 goals and 14 assists this season.

For Union Pines, Olivia Ivey, Emma Ring and Gianna Silvestri were also named all-region with their two all-state honorees.

Ring finished second in the conference with 18 goals scored and also had six assists. Ivey’s 18 assists were second in the conference to Bowbliss and she also scored 12 goals. Silvestri finished with eight goals and 10 assists.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

