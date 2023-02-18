Before the final bouts, five local wrestlers were navigating their ways through the consolation brackets and into placing matches at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournament in Greensboro.
All three of the wrestlers from Union Pines still in contention came away with spots on the podium.
Senior Colton Collins came in fourth place in the 3A 220-pound division, falling to Dallas Bailey from C.B. Aycock with a pin in the closing seconds of the first period. Collins earned an 11-10 decision earlier in the day, and then won 6-5 in the consolation semifinals.
Fellow senior Jayden Crawford took fifth, closing his high school career with a win in the fifth-place match over Joshua Kozminski from Dixon by a 9-5 decision. Crawford’s Saturday included a 9-3 decision to move to the consolation round. He dropped to the fifth-place match after losing the consolation semifinals by a 4-0 decision.
After dropping his semifinal match in the 3A 106-pound division, Union Pines junior Aiden Enright was placed in the consolation semifinals, falling by a 6-2 decision in that match. In the fifth-place match, he lost a 5-2 decision to Dudley’s Elijah Dorsey and placed sixth in his first appearance in the state tournament.
North Moore junior Nathan Rogers placed the highest of all the non-finalists with his third-place finish at the 1A 200-pound division.
Rogers used a late reversal in the third period of the third-place match against Blake Sain from Swain County. Rogers claimed a pair of pins in the consolation brackets to move to the third-place match.
Pinecrest’s Cooper Ogden was wrestling back Saturday morning into a placing match, and was defeated by a 7-4 decision in the round before the consolation semifinals in the 4A 160-pound class.