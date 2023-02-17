Entering Friday evening with five wrestlers still in contention to wrestle for a state title, four local wrestlers claimed semifinals wins to punch their ticket to the championship match at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state wrestling championships in Greensboro.
Two Pinecrest seniors, Jayden Dobeck and Riley Merchant, along with Union Pines wrestlers, sophomore Brock Sullivan and junior Nicholas Mascolino, will battle Saturday evening in the Greensboro Coliseum to stand atop the podium.
For Dobeck, he eyes his second straight 4A 160-pound state title when he faces off with Drew Pepin from Northwest Guilford. Dobeck won his first two matches by fall and then earned a 6-0 decision in the semifinals.
Merchant’s 4A 145-pound bout will be against Tyler Tracy from Cardinal Gibbons. Merchant’s semifinal match was won by sudden victory in overtime.
Mascolino secured placing at states for the second straight year with his win in the quarterfinals of the 3A 182-pound division, but he eyes another state title for the Union Pines program against Brixon Burgess from North Iredell. The junior claimed a 6-5 win in the semifinals to advance to the title match.
Sullivan heads to the 3A 160-pound title after two wins Friday by an 14-5 major decision, and a 7-4 decision in the semifinals. He takes on Matt Karagias from Stuart Cramer in the finals.
After Friday’s action, nine local wrestlers are still in the field heading into Saturday’s final day.
Aiden Enbright, Union Pines’ 106-pounder, was defeated in the semifinals by an 18-4 major decision. He will wrestle back to determine his place on Saturday.
Union Pines’s Jayden Crawford is wrestling his way back after a loss in the 3A 120-pound quarterfinals, and so is fellow senior captain Colton Collins at 220 pounds.
Pinecrest’s Cooper Ogden was defeated in his opening match, and he claimed a pair of wins in the consolation rounds of the 4A 170-pound class in an effort to wrestle his way back to the podium. His two wins on Friday included a win by fall in the first period and an 8-6 decision.
North Moore’s Nathan Rogers lost in the opening round of the 1A 220-pound division by a 10-7 decision. His first consolation match is Saturday morning.
Union Pines sophomore Keaton Crawford won his first match, and then suffered two losses Friday to end his tournament run in the 3A 113-pound division. Fellow sophomore Dantrell Williams also was defeated twice after his tournament-opening win Friday in the 3A 195-pound division.
Pinecrest’s Elijah Yabarra was defeated in his first two matches in the 4A 132-pound class.