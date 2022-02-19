th.jpg

Four Moore County basketball teams will play at home in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs that starts Tuesday

Being the top 3A teams out of the Sandhills Athletic Conference, Union Pines will host a doubleheader in the first round.

The Union Pines girls basketball team hosts J.H. Rose Tuesday and Union Pines’ boys host E.E. Smith.

The winner of those matchups gets the winner of Southern Durham and Northern Nash on the girls side and Southern Durham and Williams on the boys side.

Pinecrest hosts New Hanover in the 4A East girls bracket. The winner of that matchup takes on Hillside or Ashley in the second round.

Pinecrest’s boys host Enloe in the 4A East first round, and the winner gets either D.H. Conley and Ashley.

