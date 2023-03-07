After a season where three of the four local teams finished in the top three in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, four basketball players were named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-region team, the organization announced Monday.
Three players came from Pinecrest, where the girls team finished second in the conference standings at the end of the season before winning the conference tournament title, and where the boys finished third in the league.
Sophomore guard Zanodiya McNair was named second team all-region. For the Pinecrest girls team, McNair averaged a team-high 14.9 points per game, and was second on the team with 4.1 steals per game and 2.3 assists per game. She pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game.
On the Pinecrest boys side, sophomore Elijah Melton and senior J.D. Scarbrough were named to the third team.
In his first varsity season, Melton averaged a double-double with 11.3 points per game, and 10.3 rebounds per game. Nearly half of the rebounds Melton pulled down were offensive boards. He had 11 double-doubles this season.
Scarbrough’s final season with the Patriots resulted in leading the team in scoring at 11.9 points per game, and leading the team with 1.9 steals per outing.
Union Pines sophomore guard Taryn Pekala was named third team all-region on the girls side. She averaged 10.4 points per game this season, and led the team in assists, with four per game, and steals, at 3.3 steals per game.