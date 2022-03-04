A phone call out of the blue caught Alec Allred by surprise recently, leading to a chain of events to bring a former Major League player to be the manager of the Sandhills Bogeys summer wood-bat baseball team that will play its inaugural season this summer.
“I get a lot of phone calls, so I answered and just figured it was going to be like any other phone call with somebody asking the question. He said, ‘Hey, I’m Bernie Carbo,’” Allred said. “It’s not every day somebody calls me that was a Major League rookie of the year, and got drafted ahead of Johnny Bench.”
The former Big Leaguer asked about joining the staff of the Bogeys this summer.
“I called him back within an hour and said, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s figure out how to make it work,’” Allred said.
Carbo and his wife, Tammy, moved to Southern Pines last year to be closer to their son, who is stationed at Fort Bragg, and the former outfielder brings with him 12 years of experience playing in the Majors.
“When I saw the article about the team coming here, it took a few months to get a telephone number, so I called Alec. I wanted to be part of it,” Carbo said. “It’s the greatest opportunity for me to be in the community by watching kids and bringing kids to the ballpark.”
The plan was originally for Allred to be the field manager for the Bogeys, with Carbo serving as the bench coach. Allred last week was promoted to the president and CEO of the Old North State League to fill the role that his father, Reggie, held in the league he helped found. Allred’s promotion lead to Carbo moving up to the manager role.
“Within the last week I was named president and I said, ‘We’ve got to ask Bernie if he wants to be the manager.’ I didn’t know what he was going to say, but he said yes, thank goodness,” Allred said. “When I told all the players that I wasn’t going to be able to be the manager and Bernie was, I let them know he’s going to have a lot more stories than I will. A lot better ones too.”
Carbo, 74, previously served as a field manager in 2003 with the Pensacola Pelicans, an independent league professional franchise, and served there for three seasons.
Carbo began his Major League career with the Cincinnati Reds in 1969 after he was drafted out of high school in the first round of the 1965 MLB draft. The second-round pick in that draft by the Reds was Johnny Bench.
His Major League career took him to stops in St. Louis, Boston, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Pittsburgh before retiring in 1980. He was inducted into the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2004.
Over his 12-year career, Carbo was a .264 hitter with 96 home runs and 358 RBI in 1010 games. The Sporting News named Carbo the 1970 Major League Rookie of the Year.
In 1993, he founded the evangelical organization Diamond Club Ministry and ministered to families and their children through his love for the game.
Assisting Carbo this season from the dugout will be former Union Pines assistant coach Sandy McIver as the team’s pitching coach.
“Sandy’s going to be a great asset to me,” Carbo said.
