Last season two of the three Moore County football teams came a touchdown short of a conference title, while the other had a season they would like to forget.
For the first time in two years, a normal offseason preceded this coming football season that starts in less than a week, and for North Moore, Pinecrest and Union Pines, they all have made the most of the chance to better themselves this coming football season.
As the teams prepare for their season openers this coming Friday, the teams have learned their fair share of lessons this offseason about the players on the roster.
Here’s a look at what each program has going into the fall.
North Moore
History was made last season, for a good reason, for the Mustangs last fall. Finishing with a 10-2 record and an appearance in the third round of the state playoffs, both of those marks were something that North Moore hadn’t seen in nearly 25 years. A playoff win was the first since 1996.
That’s nice and all, but North Moore knows the laurels of the past won’t mean automatic carryover to success this season.
“We’ve got to understand what got us there last year, which is physicality. We’ve got shoulder pads on now and we’re beating on each other a little bit, and we’ve seen some good things physicality wise, but it’s not across the board,” fourth-year coach Andrew Carrouth said. “That’s what’s got to change. We’ve got to have every player on the team be a missile, be a bullet, be one of those guys who are wide open and can be as physical as possible on every play.”
Finishing second in the Mid-Carolina Conference last year to Cummings, North Moore looked as much like a complete football team the entire season. Now with a change in dynamic, the season opener will give Carrouth a good feel of how this team is ready to take on expectations.
“A lot goes into that Carver game on the first night here on our field and having an opportunity to see a team that is really athletic, really fast and really well coached,” Carrouth said.
With an overhaul of several players on both sides of the ball, North Moore does have the benefit of its offensive line, and several key players on the defensive side of the ball back.
“We’ve definitely got some guys adjusting to new positions, new roles and doing some different things for us,” Carrouth said. “We’ve just got to make it a point of being not comfortable. I think comfortability is a big problem for us, and for any team out there. We don’t want to be comfortable with anything we are doing. We want to play like our hair’s on fire.”
Anchoring the offensive line are players like Dawson Garner, Sawyer Nall, Kael Freese, Wyatt McNeill, Jamorion Horne and Jase Nelson.
“We’ve got a lot of guys in there competing, which we feel really good about,” Carrouth said.
Most of the skill guys will play on both sides of the ball, including sophomore Colby Pennington at tight end and defensive end. Seniors Parker King and Joseph Ritter will also play tight end and be key contributors in the linebacker group.
Second-year quarterback Carson Brady will direct the offense with a handful of running backs, including Zeb Purvis, Jakarey Gillis, Elliott Furr and Eric Diaz
“A lot of those guys are going to be in the mix,” Carrouth said.
The defensive line will look for Nathan Rogers and Nathan Upchurch to set the tone at the line of scrimmage, for a linebacker group, led by Furr at middle linebacker.
Nathan Dyer, Demark Kennedy and Cameron Williams will be major pieces in the secondary.
Pinecrest
Turning the page into a new era for Pinecrest football, first-year coach Nick Eddins isn’t afraid to openly discuss what goals he sees are well within reach for the program, even when it’s something Pinecrest has never experienced before.
“We’ve talked about doing something that we’ve never done, and that’s winning a conference championship. I’ve been preaching that since Jan. 18th when I was introduced, and they’re probably tired of hearing it, but they’re going to continue to hear it,” Eddins said. “They haven’t done that in football before here at Pinecrest. Somebody’s got to be first.”
The enthusiasm seems to be contagious, driving players to work harder outside of practices. After two close calls at the Sandhills Athletic Conference title in recent years, the seniors on the team know what needs to be done to get over the top.
“This year we’ve really got to do the little things. We’ve been skipping the little things the last couple of years, so we’re going to work and do it all,” senior Nahjiir Seagraves said.
Even through the change in coaching staff, Eddins has seen his players be resilient.
“There’s been changes in how we do it. Coach Eddins is a great coach. He brought a great staff and they are very insistent in doing the little things, and taking care of business,” senior Gabe Richmond said. “It’s the same level of accountability that we’ve had with different coaches, if not more.”
Seagraves will be a main piece of the offense at running back behind a veteran blocking front round with seniors Roston Barber, Dominick Bialer and Richmond.
“It’s a good unit, and they could potentially be one of the best offensive lines that I’ve had in the 20 years I’ve been coaching,” Eddins said of the offensive line.
Other key returners to the offense include receivers Hunter Neifer and Ryan Spinali and Ilysa Kalila, who will play at tight end and be a blocker in the run game. Junior quarterback Mason Konen returns at quarterback.
The linebacking group of upperclassmen Jaden Baptist, Emilio Najm, Jaylin Morgan and sophomore Will Miller will be the base for the defense this season.
“Our linebackers are probably our strongest group defensively with the most returning playing time,” Eddins said.
Their speed and ability to cover ground will play behind the trio of Yesaya Moler, Michael Suther and John Luke Taylor on the defensive line.
“We’re not huge like we were last year, so we’ll probably move and do some things to get those guys in different places and use their athletic ability,” Eddins said.
Wade Harris, Deacon Medwick, Marlin Harris, Zymaire Spencer and Zicah Bowens make up many of the expected starters in the secondary.
Union Pines
From adversity builds character, and also an element of togetherness. After a 2-8 season last fall, Union Pines went back to the drawing board with its coaching staff and rising seniors to remedy the worst season in nearly a decade.
That group put together a plan of hard work, which is starting to pay dividends in the weight room and chemistry among the players. The Vikings hope it will transform their record from last year, despite playing in a very tough Sandhills Athletic Conference.
“I mentioned to seniors all the way back in November when our season ended that it’s not my football team, it’s their football team. I wanted them to hold each other accountable and things like that. It’s showing on the field with our workouts,” second-year coach Jason Trousdale said. “I see some growth. Obviously we’ve got a long way to go, but we’re moving in the right direction.”
The Vikings lost three games by a combined 11 points, and each of those games came down to the same aspects.
“Conditioning and mental strength,” senior quarterback Ben Finkelstein said. “Being able to push through when it gets tough in the fourth quarter, and just being able to be that team that’s mentally tougher and that team will come out with the victory in those closer games.”
Trousdale has seen the team develop a no quit attitude that has developed outside of practice.
“I think they’re doing the extras. We have the weight room and the fundamental skills, and after practice, guys are staying around and doing extras,” Trousdale said. “They are catching balls from the quarterback for 30 minutes, and stuff like that is not built into the practice plan. Guys are going above and beyond to do the extras to be as good as they can possibly be.”
Leading that group is senior quarterback Ben Finkelstein returning as the offense’s signal caller for the second straight year. Senior running back Russ Schaper has been another leader for the Vikings and is expected to tote the ball along with junior Ethan Biggs. Biggs will also see time out at wide receiver along with returners Brendan Ortega and Oliver Cooper.
The offensive front will be based around guards Antonio McCallister and Will Whitaker, and Kyle Yarter and Zack McCormick will play a big part in protection up front.
“All those guys can move. With what we are doing offensively, they have to be able to move horizontally and vertically fast,” Trousdale said.
On the other side of the ball, senior defensive end Damon Bremer is expected to have a strong season after a summer turning heads at prospect and college camps, and McCormick eyes a breakout sophomore season on the defensive line as well. Bremer was the lone all-conference pick last season for Union Pines.
The Vikings boast one of the most experienced linebacking corps in the area with four seniors, Brett Clemons, Christopher Gilbert, Brody Tranel and Damian Bean. Clemons and Gilbert were the team’s top tacklers a year ago.
Many skill players will split time in the defensive secondary for the Vikings this season.
