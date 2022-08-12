6179a24d2e6d3.image.jpg

​​North Moore sophomore Elliott Furr (30) extends out for a tackle against Graham last season.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot file photo

Last season two of the three Moore County football teams came a touchdown short of a conference title, while the other had a season they would like to forget.

For the first time in two years, a normal offseason preceded this coming football season that starts in less than a week, and for North Moore, Pinecrest and Union Pines, they all have made the most of the chance to better themselves this coming football season.

6129ba7978a1f.image.jpg

Pinecrest junior Jaden Baptist (18) grabs Anson’s Toney Gainey (22) before several Patriots converge for a tackle last season.
6173f5fa43363.image.jpg

Union Pines quarterback Ben Finkelstein (9) celebrates his touchdown during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Southern Lee last season.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days