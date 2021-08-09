For many football players and coaches, the start of the 2021 fall football season seems like it comes a few weeks after the close of the 2021 spring football season.
While football season ended for Moore County in April when Pinecrest lost to Wake Forest on April 23, there has been no shortage of change for all three high school football programs in the four months between the end of last season to the start of this season.
Pinecrest and longtime coach Chris Metzger parted ways in the offseason, a coaching change also came about at Union Pines and all three teams now enter new conferences this fall.
After a 4-4 season last year that included a playoff appearance for North Moore in the spring, a carryover from the returners has been noticed by coach Andrew Carrouth.
“I really like our older guy’s attitude. They are continuing what we built on last year,” Carrouth said. “They know they’re not the biggest; they know they’re not the strongest and they know they’re not the fastest. What they want to hang their hats on is they are going to be the toughest.”
Senior running back and defensive back Justis Dorsett said the less than four months between seasons that also came with workouts for players in that time helped forge the team together.
“Since they were already in the swing of things, they didn’t get lazy over the break so they just came back out,” he said. “We want to make it further than we did last year, make it to the second round.”
Dorsett has noticed an influx of freshmen and linemen this season. Carrouth said the higher numbers, close to 60 for North Moore, has been a trend across the state this year with restrictions changing.
After a tough spring and early summer with weight training and conditioning, North Moore has focused on getting back in the swing of preseason practice before the season starts in two weeks.
“It’s great to get back to a normal schedule,” Carrouth said. “We had a physical spring and did a lot of good things. We didn’t want to come back and go five days a week and beat the crap out of them all summer long.
“I think our guys are a little fresher.”
Bob Curtin takes over as interim coach for Pinecrest this season, but seniors like receiver Semet Cobb have made a priority to keep the program heading in the same direction in the preseason.
“We did go through some diversity with having a new head coach and some coaches leaving, and going through COVID and all that,” he said. “This varsity team, this senior class we are just one big family. It seems like nothing changed because we are a senior-led program and the coaches are here to guide us through.”
Cobb had questions on what to expect from the team coming off a 6-3 season that included a run to the second round of the state playoffs, but those questions were quickly answered through the first few days of practice.
“I thought we were going tobe a little shaky with helmets and pads and everything; maybe people are a little nervous with a new coaching staff and everything,” Cobb said. “We seem like we picked up where we left off that last game.”
Curtin kept a number of position coaches from past seasons to bring fluidity.
“My role is to allow these coaches to coach, make corrections where they see them and just keep things positive,” Curtin said.
The result has brought the same energy that ended last season to the start of preseason practice that started Monday.
“There’s been no let down. The only let down that there’s been was they were able to take a short break and come back with football fresh on their mind,” he said. “They just fell right into it so for us it’s an advantage.”
Along with the momentum on the practice field, the energy has been a positive sign Curtin has taken from the team. He hopes that the Patriots can continue to use that positive outlook through the highs and lows of the coming season.
