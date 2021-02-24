It gets said a lot, but this season has brought a lot of changes from what many have become accustomed to with football season. For the three Moore County football teams kicking off their season on Thursday, the games in Week 1 represent the first live contact against another team.
Games have been moved up a day to avoid the chance of rain in the forecast for Friday, and here’s what the three matchups look like.
North Rowan at North Moore
North Moore second-year head coach Andrew Carrouth can attest that the “weird” preseason has brought about challenges when preparing for the Cavaliers.
With Nygel Pearson taking over the North Rowan football program this year and no film from any scrimmage, the Mustangs are focusing on the little details ahead of the season-opening matchup.
“This week we are focusing on ourselves and making sure we are sound on defense,” Carrouth said. “We want to make sure we are sound with our formations and we run to the football. One thing we can’t do is allow them to get out in space.”
In the meeting between the teams last season, North Rowan scored two defensive touchdowns to come away with a 39-0 win.
Senior quarterback Kyree Sims returns for the Cavs after accounting for more than 1,300 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns.
Carrouth said containing the North Rowan athletes on the boundary in space will be critical.
“They have a lot of guys that can catch the ball and can make you miss out in space,” he said. “With their screen game we have to make sure we get to the ball to limit what they can do.”
Limiting the big plays has been a focus of the defense entering this game.
The offense is looking to keep from giving the ball back to the Cavs after turning it over twice on costly plays last year. Several pieces are gone from the North Moore offense a year ago.
“It’s our first live action so it’s going to come down to who can make the fewest mistakes,” Carrouth said.
The game will also be senior night for 11 seniors on the North Moore team.
Hoke County at Pinecrest
A part of the origin of the one-word mantra “Finish” that the Pinecrest football team is rallying behind was the loss at Hoke County to end the regular season last year.
“We did not achieve our goals last year with how we played the last few weeks of the season and it gave us a chance to look in the mirror and realize we have a lot to clean up,” Pinecrest coach Chris Metzger said. “It really showed us a lot and now where we want to be, and now we want to be 1-0 after tomorrow.
The Patriots got the rivalry matchup to open the season after several Sandhills Athletic Conference schools elected to flip the Week 1 and Week 7 matchups with both Lumberton and Purnell Swett in quarantine. Scotland later went into COVID-19 protocols after an exposure on the team.
Having to change around preparation after going half of the preseason preparing for Seventy-First, only for the opponent to change to Hoke County, Metzger saw the players and coaches adjust.
“Adversity is just an opportunity for success,” he said. “I’m really proud of our kids and coaches for doing an excellent job of handling this. It really is a life lesson.”
The Bucks emerged last season as another solid football team in the already tough Sandhills Athletic Conference. Returning are major pieces from that team, including most of its offensive line ahead of senior running back Tory Peterkin and a trio of wide receivers. On the defensive side of the ball, Hoke County returns four-year starter Josh Harrellson at linebacker to lead a unit that also features defensive end Keyonte Bronson and several defensive backs from a year ago.
“They have a bevy of guys that have been battle tested and they have been through a lot through their four years there,” Metzger said. “They have a tradition there at Hoke County and now they have gotten used to winning so it is important to us to bring our ‘A’ game.”
Hoke County made it to the second round of the state playoffs a year ago.
Union Pines at Cummings
An oftentimes overlooked part of the game, special teams has been a big focal point in the final days of preparation for Union Pines ahead of its season opener against Cummings on the road.
“We have spent a lot of time polishing our special team’s units,” Cox said. “I have always preached that special teams is a third of the game and our execution needs to reflect that going forward. Field position in big times games is critical, and it will be a point of emphasis in all that we do.”
A late addition to the schedule, the Cavaliers and Vikings met last season as well. Union Pines’ original opponent, Montgomery Central, is in COVID-19 protocols to open the year.
From that matchup last year, Union Pines came away with a 42-26 win, and Cummings threw for more than 330 yards in the loss.
“To Cummings’ credit, they did an excellent job offensively last season by taking advantage of the coverages that we were in,” Cox said. “They were extremely patient and consistent in dinking and dunking the football all the way down the field.”
Junior receivers Dylantae James and Michael Cathey return and Cox said they played a big part in the passing game with returning quarterback Tylek Oliver last year.
“They are two special athletes and playmakers and can score anytime they touch the ball,” he said. “We will seek to limit their opportunities and force them to beat us with someone else.”
Two of the team’s top three tacklers return this season in senior Omari Hennix-Vail and junior Dennys Quinetero. The Cavaliers went 2-9 last season with both wins coming in conference play.
“Their record last year is very deceiving and they were competitive with some of the top teams in the state, such as Leesville Road and Eastern Alamance,” Cox said. “They gave us all we could handle for the entire duration of the game.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.