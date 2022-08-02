Into the last minutes of sunlight on the first day of August, the Pinecrest football team is adjusting to seeing darkness in practice at a different time of day. For the last handful of years, the Patriots practiced in the mornings, even into the school year.
With first-year coach Nick Eddins taking over the program brings a change in time for practice, but Pinecrest looks to produce the same on the practice field as in the past.
“It’s been pretty easy. It’s all about effort and want to. You’ve got to want to do it every day,” junior linebacker Jaylin Morgan said. “The more you want to, and everybody else sees you want to, and they are just going to join right in.”
What the players said to Eddins throughout practice, with field work starting at 6 p.m., and extending past 8 on Monday, was that there was an extra incentive with practice lasting longer.
“The kids did like the fact that when it started it was a little hot, and as they went it cooled down,” Eddins said.
Energy was one aspect Eddins wanted to see from his team on the field the first day of practice, and that was there, but the next eight days to follow need to increase the speed.
“I’d like our pace to be a little bit faster, but we will get there,” Eddins said. “It’s our first day back and we implemented some things that we hadn’t been doing.”
Pinecrest will participate in a scrimmage at Weddington next Wednesday, and at West Brunswick the following Saturday. After those two warm-ups, the opening game of the season will be less than a week away with Rolesville coming to Pinecrest on Aug. 19.
With the extended lead-in time for the team, concepts to expect from opponents are already being worked into practices, along with other parts of the game.
“With the state’s rules of helmets only and no contact, it’s a good time to start teaching a few things that you’re going to have to get to anyway,” Eddins said. “It’s time to take a little bit of time to look down the road a little bit because you can’t go against each other.”
For Morgan and the other more than 130 players for the Patriots, the positives of a full summer with now limitations already is having its benefits.
“It’s kind of easier, but it’s still a grind. You’ve got to come and try hard,” Morgan said. “It’s a great opportunity because a lot of people don’t get this opportunity.”
North Moore used more than 30 minutes on the practice field Monday morning to work on kickoff formation and assignments. For Andrew Carrouth, it’s never too early to work on that facet of the game.
“A lot of teams overlook special teams, and we try to take special teams very seriously,” Carrouth said. “The first two days when you can only be in helmets, to me, that’s the perfect time to get all your special teams in and be focused on those concepts.”
The Mustangs bring back a wealth of experience from last season’s team, making the first practice at the end of a summer of workouts a little easier to ease into the season as opposed to years past.
The offensive line brings back all five starters and a bulk of other players with a year’s experience now are taking the lead.
“We’ve got to keep rolling like we’ve been doing the last couple of years. We’ve been working our way up and I think we will do even better this year than last year,” senior lineman Kael Freese said. “Getting everyone back up to speed, and back in the rhythm like it was last year,”
The Mustangs, after years of being the bottom dwellers in their conference and 1A football, now have a new reputation to uphold, and it’s something they don’t take lightly.
“We can’t let the people that have confidence in us down. We’ve got a name for ourselves now and we’ve got to keep that name,” lineman Jase Nelson said. “It feels like you can trust the guy next to you. You don’t have to work with someone new, and you’re confident in the guy beside you, the same as last year.”
After a season like last year, one of the best in school history with a 10-2 mark and a deep playoff run, getting back to the practice field was a long time coming.
“We’ve waited for this for a long time, since November of last year, and it’s great to be back on the field with a bunch of kids, some I’ve seen a bunch over the summer and some I haven’t seen a bunch this summer,” Carrouth said.
Union Pines saw good numbers turn out for their first day of practice, more than 90 players for both varsity and JV, and worked on team building Tuesday with a trip to Fort Bragg and work with Army jumpmasters on the 34-foot tower that is used by airborne soldiers when preparing to jump out the door of a plane for the first time.
At Father Vincent Capodanno football camp, the eight-man football team’s condition consists of running a 2-mile obstacle course and other tasking drills.
Aaron Hartley, head coach of the Capodanno football team, is impressed with what he sees. "We started off this camp week with a mini-combine,” he said. “Our strength and speed is definitely up from last year."
What brought the Grunts to the rugged forests of Moore County was an invitation by John Caliri, a homesteader and leadership practitioner, who believes deeply in the importance of developing young leaders by exposing them to adversity and successful leaders.
This leadership immersion event forged the group early in the season and reinforced their team values of grit, respect, accountability, humility, and reliability.
"We are focusing on these five values this season and plan to use them in developing our athletes physically and mentally, as individuals and as a cohesive team," said assistant coach Joshe Raetz, a U.S. Army Special Forces Officer volunteering his time with Capodanno High School.
The Grunts are entering into only their second season of football with a 10-game schedule taking them all over eastern North Carolina, and Hartley says he is pumped up.
"We have some really great kids again this year. And we’ve added Eric Elsener, a former Appalachian State University quarterback to our coaching staff,” Hartley said.
“He's already hit the ground running, established a great rapport with the boys, and has got our excitement level about as high as it can go.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.