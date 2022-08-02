IMG-0982.jpeg

Pinecrest players work on pass blocking for tight ends and running backs on the first day of practice Monday.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Into the last minutes of sunlight on the first day of August, the Pinecrest football team is adjusting to seeing darkness in practice at a different time of day. For the last handful of years, the Patriots practiced in the mornings, even into the school year.

With first-year coach Nick Eddins taking over the program brings a change in time for practice, but Pinecrest looks to produce the same on the practice field as in the past.

IMG-0968.jpeg

North Moore linebackers work on pursuit drills on the first day of practice Monday.
football camp 2.jpeg

Football players at Father Vincent Capodanno High School flip a tractor tire during offseason workouts this summer.

