IMG-0914.jpeg

Union Pines running backs go through cone drills during workouts this week.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

At this point in the summer, there’s not much else to be said for football coaches. The dedicated players have spent the last few months, minus a two-week hiatus for a state-mandated dead period, reading for play on the gridiron this fall.

For the final two weeks of summer workouts before the start of the fall sports Monday, the focus of the football teams in Moore County was put on fine-tuning some details, and also working on conditioning. The teams will need all the extra wind they can prepare for as the start of fall camp is more like a mad dash to the start of the season ahead of the first game of the season Aug. 19.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days