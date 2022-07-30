At this point in the summer, there’s not much else to be said for football coaches. The dedicated players have spent the last few months, minus a two-week hiatus for a state-mandated dead period, reading for play on the gridiron this fall.
For the final two weeks of summer workouts before the start of the fall sports Monday, the focus of the football teams in Moore County was put on fine-tuning some details, and also working on conditioning. The teams will need all the extra wind they can prepare for as the start of fall camp is more like a mad dash to the start of the season ahead of the first game of the season Aug. 19.
North Moore
Coming off the two weeks away from workouts, the conditioning of the players was one piece that North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth was concerned about when the team came back to workouts two weeks ago.
“We’ve still got a ways to go conditioning wise to be where we need to be for that first football game,” Carrouth said. “I like our numbers. Our numbers showed back up pretty good. Guys came back hungry and were excited to get back to football.”
To help get the player ready for the conditions of preseason practice starting Monday, the Mustangs went through workouts with more gear on than they had earlier in the summer.
“We made a decision to have the guys come out in shoulder pads and helmets, just to get acclimated a little bit more for what the heat’s going to be like next week,” the Mustangs’ coach said. “I thought we didn’t respond well to it yesterday, but we did respond well to it today.”
Pinecrest
Like the Mustangs, Pinecrest also started including helmets and shoulder pads into their workouts. In another offseason of change for the Patriots, the players are learning the differences in the coaching style that first-year coach Nick Eddins is going to bring to the program.
“There’s always going to be some differences with different coaching staffs. Just going out and being in helmets and shoulder pads every day and getting that work in is something they had to get acclimated to,” Eddins said. “Kids are resilient. They adjust. You let them know what’s expected and they do it.”
A two-week layoff earlier this summer stunted the progress that Pinecrest had built up before the Fourth of July. The last two weeks were about building back to that point, and then some.
“They came back with a lot of energy, but we weren’t really sharp, which is to be expected since we were off for a little over two weeks,” Eddins said. “It was good to have a break for their legs and for us mentally. As the week went on, we got a little better, a little sharper.”
Eddins and the Patriots will move their practices to the afternoons this season, and when the time comes for Pinecrest to hit the practice field Monday for the first official practice, he hopes to see passion from his players.
“I want the guys to come out excited about the opportunity to play football,” Eddins said.
Union Pines
While the two weeks earlier this summer kept teams from participating in workouts as a group with supervision from the coaches, the Vikings did not use that as a chance to take a break.
With the weight room open for players to come out of their own will, Jason Trousdale saw dozens of players come to stay in shape during the dead weeks.
“Some of the kids didn’t treat it as a dead period. They worked out and got better. It shows a lot of commitment,” Trousdale said.
Many of those players were upperclassmen leaders for Union Pines. After a subpar season last year in the eyes of the team, those players are ones that Trousdale has handed the keys over to direct the team this coming fall.
“We’re trying to allow them to lead the team. The best teams that I’ve ever been on, you’ve seen the leaders take care of all of that,” Trousdale said.
Even with that, Trousdale still saw some regression from the time away.
“Having two weeks off, there was a little bit of a low coming back, but we’re getting back to where we want to be,” he said.