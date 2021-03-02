Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest executive order has allowed for more fans to be allowed to outdoor venues, and with that, 30 percent capacity will be let in through the gates for the two home football games on Friday at Pinecrest and Union Pines.
First priority of the tickets will be given to the players’ families and students. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on the GoFan ticketing app at 6 p.m. Wednesday for Pinecrest and 2 p.m. Wednesday for Union Pines. Pinecrest’s capacity will be 1,200 fans and 750 will be allowed at Union Pines. North Moore will decide before its next home game on March 12 what the limit will be.
No tickets will be available for purchase at the gate and no passes, including Moore County Schools employee badges, will be accepted at the gate.
Richmond Opens Year at Pinecrest
The top two teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference last season meet on the gridiron this week when Richmond visits Pinecrest.
Going up against one of the state’s most storied high school football programs in Richmond, Pinecrest coach Chris Metzger says the game is an opportunity to take on another playoff team from last year, and see where they stack up in this short season.
“We’re excited about that. This is right where we want to be, we’re very fortunate to come out on top of a really tough team and it’s very important that we take the next step and clean things up,” Metzger said. “It will give us an opportunity to see where we are at. Our kids are excited about that.”
Pinecrest defeated Hoke County 22-20 last week, with the defense making big plays down the stretch to seal the victory. After the game, Metzger said he wanted to see the offense clean up the mistakes with penalties and to see the Patriots win the special teams battle, after not doing so against the Bucks.
“We as a coaching staff looked into those breakdown,” Metzger said. “It’s important to win the turnover battle and we’re going to try and win the time of possession battle as well.”
Richmond has defeated Pinecrest the last three times by a combined score of 95-7, including shutouts in the last two meetings.
The Raiders have won the Sandhills Athletic Conference title the last two seasons and advanced to the NCHSAA 4AA West regional final last season, before losing to Vance, the eventual state champions.
Richmond will open the season this week after its opening contest against Scotland was postponed due to Scotland being under COVID-19 protocols.
With standout quarterback Caleb Hood and receiver Jakolbe Baldwin electing to graduate early and enroll at UNC and NC State, respectively, Metzger expects the next man up will bring the same look for the Patriots defense.
Caleb’s brother Kellen Hood is expected to start at quarterback, moving over from slot receiver.
“Exact same thing. A lot of read stuff, a lot of RPO stuff,” Metzger said. “(Kellen Hood) returned a punt last year against us so we know what he can do. He was a phenomenal slot receiver.”
A veteran offensive line will protect Hood and look to open up running lanes for Jaron Coleman at running back.
A majority of the defensive line and linebacker group returns this year for the Raiders, based around linebacker C.J. Tillman, who is regarded as one of the top defensive players in the state to Metzger.
“We know who we are going to play, but we want to make it about us,” Metzger said.
“We want to go in there and play the best we can to give ourselves the chance for success.”
The last Pinecrest win over Richmond came in 2013. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Vikings Return Home for Forest Hills
Union Pines opened the season with a balanced offensive effort in the season opener, and now take that unit against Forest Hills this week at home.
In the win at Cummings, the Vikings rushed for 216 yards and passed for 292 yards. But with that, second-year coach Lonnie Cox said there was still first-game sloppiness that needs to be cleared up.
“All that glitters is not gold. We threw more than we would have liked because we got behind the chains as much as 15 to 25 yards because of holding and unnecessary roughness penalties,” Cox said. “We cannot continue to rely on our passing and screen game to bail us out of those situations. I would like to see us play a much cleaner, penalty-free game on offense and consistently be able to run the ball.”
The ground game could be a key part of Friday’s matchup with the Yellow Jackets after they surrendered 199 yards rushing and all four touchdowns on the ground to Central Davidson, spoiling Forest Hills coach Jammie Deese’s debut with a 26-6 loss.
“Forest Hills is extremely well-coached and athletic across the board,” Cox said. “Coach Deese and his staff have already made a remarkable difference in just one game. When you watch film, all of their receivers are running routes, their quarterbacks are selling the throw on RPO’s, and they are fundamentally sound across the board on both sides of the ball. On defense, they are always lined up correctly and stay gap sound on almost every snap.”
A lot of the players for Forest Hills saw significant time last year as underclassmen, with several freshmen coming into big spots this season.
Jayden McDougall passed for 99 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 loss to Central Davidson. Junior running back Ahmahd Stafford rushed for 53 yards as the team’s leading returning rusher and three freshmen caught a pass.
“On offense, Forest Hills seeks to get the ball into the hands of their athletes and allow them to be playmakers in space,” Cox said. “They also keep you honest by running true RPO’s. At any given time, they could run inside zone, pull and throw to a receiver, and score a touchdown.
Cox mentioned how the Yellow Jackets’ defense can be deceptive with their coverage, which plays a big part in the passing game the Vikings will also use with an established run game.
“This can present problems for offenses in that they will keep you guessing on what they are going to do next,” he said.
The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Mustangs Hit the Road at Albemarle
North Moore and Albemarle are still looking for the first win and first points of the season after being shut out in their respective season openers last week.
The Mustangs were held to less than 100 yards of total offense against North Rowan in the opener, and lost 36-0. Albemarle lost 6-0 in a rainy affair on Friday with Chatham Central, that included five lost fumbles for the Bulldogs.
“We were close last week. We went and looked back and a lot of the plays were one or two guys away from breaking a big play,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “We want the guys to have faith in the system, faith in each other and faith in the coaches.”
Last season, the Bulldogs pulled out a 21-7 win over North Moore.
While the film from Friday against Chatham Central looked sloppy, Carrouth credited that to being the first game of the year and the wet conditions. Even still, Carrouth can see what the Bulldogs are capable of.
“You can tell they are fast at a lot of positions,” Carrouth said. “Their quarterback is very athletic and they have a very big offensive line,” Carrouth said. “The defense runs well to the ball and they get there in a hurry.”
Senior quarterback Anthony Chambers passed for 29 yards and had a rush of 19 years. Freshman Garrie Fisher had nine total tackles and one tackle for loss against the Bears.
Several Mustangs left the game injured on Thursday, and many haven’t returned to practice as of Monday. In the case they can’t be cleared, North Moore is preparing accordingly.
“All the hurt guys didn’t practice on Monday and we are sort of preparing for the worst case scenario and we’re building up the depth behind them. If we are able to get some of the guys that are hurt back by Friday, that will be great.”
Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m.
