Union Pines falls to Pinecrest, 49-6, in the Battle of the Pines

Union Pines and Pinecrest play in front of a packed house during the "Battle of the Pines" last season. The high school football season in Moore County gets an earlier start than expected this season with games being moved to Thursday.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

All three high school football games this week have been moved to Thursday due to the threat of rain on Friday.

Scheduled were senior night contests for Pinecrest and North Moore at home and Union Pines is set to hit the road.

The Patriots open the season against Hoke at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and the Mustangs play North Rowan at 6:30 p.m.

The Vikings play at Cummings with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Attendance at the games as of right now is set for 100, with an announcement to be made during Gov. Roy Cooper's press conference on Wednesday that could change the limitations.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

