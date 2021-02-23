All three high school football games this week have been moved to Thursday due to the threat of rain on Friday.
Scheduled were senior night contests for Pinecrest and North Moore at home and Union Pines is set to hit the road.
The Patriots open the season against Hoke at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and the Mustangs play North Rowan at 6:30 p.m.
The Vikings play at Cummings with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Attendance at the games as of right now is set for 100, with an announcement to be made during Gov. Roy Cooper's press conference on Wednesday that could change the limitations.
