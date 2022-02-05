HSWres-Union Pines v Foard - 3A Duals State Championship

The Union Pines Vikings wrestlers finished as the runner-up in the NCHSAA 3A State Duals Wrestling Championship final match with Fred T. Foard Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Winning all but two of the matches, Fred T. Foard cruised to a 58-12 win over Union Pines in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state dual team wrestling title in the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon.

In a rematch of a 48-16 win from earlier this season at the Lake Norman Duals, the Tigers replicated the success and then some Saturday on the state’s biggest dual team stage by claiming five wins by fall. The win was Foard’s fourth state title in program history.

Union Pines senior Aiden McCafferty pinned his opponent in the 170-pound weight class during a NCHSAA 3A State Duals Wrestling Championship final match between Union Pines and Fred T. Foard Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro. Fred T. Foard defeated Union Pines 58-12, giving the Vikings the state runner-up title. 

Wrestling with eight underclassmen in the program’s first appearance in the state dual team title bout, the Vikings claimed a pair of wins by fall from a pair of seniors wrestling in their final high school dual match.

Aiden McCafferty won by a second-period fall after a thunderous takedown of Foard’s Zane Birtchet at 170 pounds to cut the lead to 18-6 early. The next seven matches went Foard’s way.

Union Pines' Johann Diaz wrestling in the 126-pound weight class pinned his opponent during a NCHSAA 3A State Duals Wrestling Championship final match between Union Pines and Fred T. Foard Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro. Fred T. Foard defeated Union Pines 58-12, giving the Vikings the state runner-up title.

In the 126-pound bout, senior Johann Diaz scored the Vikings only other win of the match with a pin. Diaz was honored before the match for the Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award.

Foard Brock Carey was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament and claimed a 5-3 win over Union Pines’ Gaige Lloyd at 145 pounds in a pivotal bout early in the match.

The Vikings will be back in action Friday for the 3A Mideast individual regionals at home.

This story will be updated.

